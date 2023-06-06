Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Battle Director Discusses What’s Changing For The Battle System

Final Fantasy fans were overjoyed when Square Enix finally confirmed that Final Fantasy VII would receive a remake. However, it wasn’t going to be a remake that offered the complete experience. Instead, players would only receive a portion of the game. To properly remake the entire game for the modern console hardware, the studio would require more time to work on the game. As a result, we received the first portion of the remake, with a second currently in the works.

We know that the next portion of this game remake is being developed, and it will be titled Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. But not many marketing materials have been released for the game yet. That could very well be due to Square Enix releasing Final Fantasy XVI this month. So the focus might not shift toward Final Fantasy VII Rebirth until the next mainline installment has made its way into the marketplace. While we don’t have too many marketing materials out for the game yet, a few comments have been released on the official Final Fantasy VII Twitter account. This allows the developers a chance to offer a bit more insight into the game.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Developer comment number 5#FF7R pic.twitter.com/qk5YShBnkN — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) June 6, 2023

Today a new tweet was sent out, which had a Q&A with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth battle director Teruki Endo. The question asked Teruki if any changes had been made to the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth battle system compared to the initial remake installment. According to Teruki, there were some changes in the form of new comrades joining you in battle. Teruki went on to say that you can cooperate with other party members in even closer ways than before.

Of course, we will have to wait and see just how these new comrades and former party members will offer aid during battles. Meanwhile, if you haven’t played the previous entry to the Final Fantasy VII remake, it’s worth noting that you won’t get a turn-based battle system like the original. Instead, the developers opted to change the system to feature action RPG mechanics.

We’re still waiting to hear when Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will land in the marketplace. But we know that you won’t have to play Final Fantasy VII beforehand when the game is released. The developers have made preparations to catch newcomers up on the game storyline. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much more stated on how the first portion of the remake will be presented.