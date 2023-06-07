Capcom Showcase Runtime Has Been Confirmed

Update:

Here are what some fans had to say once Capcom revealed they will be holding their own showcase.

Pragmata

Dino Crisis

Onimusha

Devil May Cry

Lost Planet

Dead Rising — Rino (@RinoTheBouncer) June 6, 2023

Please let this be Phoenix’s time to rise! pic.twitter.com/VYoAB3qujc — Hat Stack Mike (@HatStackMike) June 6, 2023

Can we get an update on this 👀 pic.twitter.com/ImOPKvNmcg — Jared (@Lethal1Up) June 6, 2023

Original Story…

There are plenty of exciting showcases to keep you tuned in this month. While typically, we used to sit in on different media conferences being held at E3, that expo is not happening. Instead, we have events like the Summer Game Fest in its place. But outside of that, we’re seeing even shorter showcase events take place dedicated to different studios or publishers. Included in the mix that was announced earlier today will be Capcom.

We reported that Capcom would be holding its own presentation this month. The Capcom Showcase is set to place on Monday, June 12, 2023. You can tune into the broadcast on YouTube starting at 3:00 PM PDT. With Capcom’s line of iconic franchises, there’s likely already a ton of hype built up of what we could see at this upcoming event. But now we know just how long of a showcase that will be taking place on June 12, 2023. If you’re looking to sit in on the showcase, you’ll only have a presentation that will take approximately 36 minutes.

Tune in on June 12, 3pm PDT for a Capcom Showcase digital event featuring roughly 36 minutes of news and updates on our latest games.



See you there!



📺 https://t.co/uLbZaxUHOW#CapcomShowcase pic.twitter.com/ws8B8d93s5 — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 6, 2023

So we have a shorter presentation, and it’s one that will be celebrating Capcom’s 40th anniversary. That’s quite a feat, and we can’t wait to see what is showcased for the masses. Fortunately, details won’t be too far out from now as there’s more information to come as we get closer to the event. But again, we’re less than a week away before this Capcom Presentation, so even if details are scarce, we don’t have too long of a wait on our hands.

Now the question will be what games will be showcased at this event. There are plenty of IPs under Capcom’s umbrella. For instance, we likely we’ll see some Exoprimal as that is one of the next big games that Capcom has been marketing. Likewise, the PlayStation Showcase last month revealed that Resident Evil 4 would receive an update for the PlayStation 5 that introduced a VR mode for the PSVR2. That could be another game we’ll see and get an update on during this presentation event.

Meanwhile, June 12, 2023, will also be a date that another showcase is planned out. We know that there will be a Ubisoft Forward stream taking place on that date. Likewise, the day before, June 11, 2023, we will have the Xbox Games Showcase along with the next deep dive into Starfield.