Capcom Joins Summer Game Fest With Their Own Showcase Next Monday

While fans want to speculate on announcements, it's likely to be the platform to showcase Exoprimal.

Summer Game Fest has revealed that Capcom has joined with its own Capcom Showcase next week.

As revealed in the Summer Game Fest Twitter account, the Capcom Showcase is scheduled this Monday, June 12 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET.

Fans are already eagerly calling out what games they want to be announced on the showcase, but we do know some of the games that Capcom is likely to feature, as they announced them in the last Capcom Showcase last March.

The big one, of course, is Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, the 2010 cult puzzle adventure game on the Nintendo DS and iOS. We do know that this will be a remaster with some key enhancements, instead of a full remake.

Now Capcom actually did surprise fans by revealing that all the platforms will get the sliding ghost puzzles that were originally exclusive to the iOS version. So it really wouldn’t be that out of the blue if they have more surprises to reveal about this release in the upcoming Summer Game Fest Capcom Showcase.

In earnest, while I am a huge fan of Nintendo DS games, the big upcoming title that will likely get the spotlight for this Capcom Showcase is Exoprimal.

And Exoprimal is an unusual new title that nobody really saw coming. A multiplayer PvPvE shooter where two teams compete to fend off batches of dinosaurs, sent to attack human cities by a rogue AI.

While some hardcore Capcom fans are having trouble with the revelation that this game is unrelated to Dino Crisis, they do need to look at the bigger picture.

Japan in general has its own preoccupation with dinosaurs, that we have seen manifest in so many ways. Whether it’s the Zords in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Dinobots, and Dinobot, in the Transformers series, or the dinosaur like monsters in Pokemon, Digimon, Ultraman, and more, Japan just might rival America for its dinosaur obsession.

But Exoprimal’s premise most closely matches those of the classic 1960s robot shows like Getter Robo and Dinosaur War Izenborg. In these shows, dinosaurs are not subject to human experiments. They are our stated enemies, who need to be defeated so that they do not succeed in their stated aim of harming humanity.

It certainly looks like Capcom has a broader story they want to tell with this shooter, that just might evoke these older media.

Truth be told, it’s hard to shake off the notion that Exoprimal could be a live service game, or use some elements from that game design. Capcom had already stated that it will be a fully priced game. However, we found out days after the fact that the same company squeezed in live service elements in Street Fighter 6 that they did not disclose in previews.

This upcoming Capcom Showcase sounds like the perfect time for the company to reveal Exoprimal is live service. Depending on how they go about it, that announcement could excite or disgust gamers. So it will certainly be interesting what Capcom does in this show.