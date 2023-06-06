Disney Dreamlight Valley Gets New Star Path, Called Wonder of Pixar

Some of those Pixar movies are popular enough to have Star Paths on their own.

Gameloft has revealed a new Star Path for Disney Dreamlight Valley, called Wonder of Pixar.

Cozy up in a onesie, activate Buzz Lightyear's stealth capabilities, and get ready to make a splash with the



🔥 Wonder of Pixar Star Path 🌊



Coming to a Valley near you very soon! pic.twitter.com/tqNYKdEX2J — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) June 5, 2023

On the announcement post, instead of showing us which Pixar characters we will get to meet and do quests for, Gameloft showed us some of the items players will get to pick up. These include a Turning Red onesie, an appropriately sized Buzz Lightyear with blue armor, a Finding Nemo fishtank, Turning Red raccoon statues, etc.

As reported by Dexerto, this follows a recent release of a Disney Parks Star Path, that pays tribute to Disney’s history. As always, Gameloft has been utilizing the boundless popularity of Disney IP to keep fans playing and collecting items.

At this point, Disney Dreamlight Valley has visibly not gone down the well of Disney’s two biggest acquired franchises, namely, Star Wars and Marvel. But of course, thanks to their acquisition of Fox properties, they have even more franchises than that to plumb.

Well, maybe Disney Dreamlight Valley players aren’t quite ready for Alien or Family Guy Star Paths. But among those Fox acquisitions are some more thematically appropriate franchises, such as Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and Home Alone. All of these would be great material for potential Star Paths as well.

Anyway, at least for now, Gameloft still has a lot of material to plumb for Star Paths and other contents from Disney’s main franchises and properties.

Gameloft has yet to reveal the release date for the Wonder of Pixar Star Path as well. For all we know, this might not even be ready until next year. To be realistic, however, Gameloft seems to have continued to update the game on a regular basis. That means we probably won’t have to wait as long as two months to see this Star Path.

As for what we will see in this Star Path, Pixar alone does have so much material to plumb on its own. While they aren’t deep cuts at all, there’s tons of Pixar properties that haven’t made a huge impact in gaming yet, such as A Bug’s Life, Wall-E, Ratatouille, Soul, The Good Dinosaur, Coco, and for that matter, the company’s mascot, Luxo. Many of these properties could be Star Paths on their own.

Disney Dreamlight Valley remains on Early Access on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows via Steam and Epic Games Store.