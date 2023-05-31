Live Service Game Street Fighter 6 Will Also Have A Battle Pass, And Two Currencies

It looks like Capcom neatly hid away these details about the game from reviewers.

Fans and influencers have made a surprising discovery about Street Fighter 6.

We had previously reported that Street Fighter 6 enjoyed stellar reviews. In fact, it already looks to be one of the most highly reviewed fighting games in the past five years, possibly 10.

Now, however, it looks like Capcom hadn’t been entirely honest to their reviewers when they showed them this game. As reported by VideoGamer, Street Fighter 6 will have a battle pass.

It’s a genuine surprise because Capcom did not seem to have previewed this feature to most reviewers. We do know about it thanks to Destructoid, who did provide more details on these incoming features.

In hindsight, Street Fighter 6’s extensive new modes may have been designed around battle pass, and other live service features from the onset. The Battle Hub seems very similar to a few other games built around its communities.

The hope would be that the true whales of this game would be buying items for Battle Hub.

To add to this, we also have an account from Dexerto, who revealed that Street Fighter 6 will also have two currencies.

Fighter Coins are the currency that can be purchased with real life money, comparable to that highly unpopular Fight Money from Street Fighter V.

The in-game currency that you have to earn the hard way, and can’t just be bought with real money, are called Drive Tickets.

And the official name for the Battle Pass is Fighter’s Pass. This also seems to fit in with the game’s overall themes, as the player would seemingly be obsessed with multiple ways of fighting.

For now, we don’t know what will be available to purchase or redeem using either of the game’s currencies or in the Fighter’s Pass.

For what it’s worth, Capcom did not make any promise that Street Fighter 6 would not be a live service game, or that it would not have features found in such games.

It all definitely depends on the implementation, but based on how far Capcom takes Street Fighter 6’s monetization could ruin the goodwill that the game has earned so far.

Or, this may all be completely OK, for a game that could otherwise have been too big and expensive for the developers to make on their own.

There are definitely worse things you could put into your fighting game. Anyway, we just hope that Capcom doesn’t make a mess of this game, given the unsavory history of the last IP holder

Street Fighter 6 will be released on June 2, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows on Steam