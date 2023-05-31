Konami Reveals If Hideo Kojima Is Involved With Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake

Metal Gear fans were treated to a surprise during the PlayStation Showcase. While we had seen rumors and speculated reports suggesting the IP would be present, it was confirmed a remake is in the works. We know that Konami has opened up on a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. While altering the title just a little, we know that when the remake drops, it will be dubbed Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

But for fans who have been enjoying the games over the past several decades now, it might have been on their minds whether we would see Hideo Kojima on this game project. That question was asked to Konami by IGN Japan, translated from PSU, where Konami confirmed that Hideo Kojima would not be involved when developing Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. So it looks like the famed individual who helped craft this IP into being such the worldwide hit series as it is today won’t get attached on the next big release.

That should be interesting to see how well fans take up with the remake. Likewise, we’re interested to see if there are any notable differences between the original release when compared to the upcoming remake. But regardless, we’re hopeful that this game is a success and fans of the IP will be able to receive a great remake experience, much like how Resident Evil fans have been enjoying Capcom’s past line of remake releases. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like this will be the only remake release either.

It’s noted that Konami will be listening in on the feedback from their customers. If they want more remakes, then this could be just the start of a series of remakes for the franchise. At any rate, it will ultimately boil down to how well fans take up with the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater release. But if this is a hit with the fan base, it should be interesting to see just how far back Konami goes in order to deliver their remakes and what the next game installment might end up being.

Currently, we’re not sure just when exactly the remake will be released. However, you can check out the initial announcement trailer for the game in the video we have embedded above.