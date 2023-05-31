Microsoft Teases Fable For The Upcoming Xbox Showcase

Microsoft needs to show as many of their games that will make players happy they bought an Xbox Series console.

Microsoft has dropped clear hints for Fable, and its potential appearance in the upcoming Xbox Showcase event.

AS we had reported, that Xbox Showcase will be broadcast as a double bill with the Starfield Direct.

Now, this new post from the official Xbox account seems to very clearly refer to Fable, and all but guarantees its appearance in the upcoming event.

Do you love ✨ GAMES ✨ as much as we do? Then you won’t want to miss the Xbox Games Showcase: https://t.co/YSurRjtzpn | #Starfield #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/O1qSlXHNmY — Xbox (@Xbox) May 30, 2023

It starts with an unnamed played picking up an Xbox 360 wireless controller from the table, only to find that the controller is teeming with glitter.

The camera than follows the person whose POV we share. He follows the trail of glitter around the house, until finally ending at a computer screen that has the announcement of the upcoming Xbox Showcase.

Fable has not seen the light of day for over a decade now. While Fable is rightly remembered as an early Xbox classic, and one of the most important IP that Microsoft still owns, there are definitely generations of games that hadn’t even heard of this game. For the sake of Microsoft’s reputation, and the long terms health of the brand, they needed to be working on a new project in this franchise very, very badly.

In between that time, not only was Lionhead Studios, the original studio behind Fable, shuttered down. But open world RPGs like Fable, had opened up to new game ideas and innovations, that threaten to make the franchise obsolete.

It must also be said that Fable had been originally marketed and promoted to high heavens, in a way that just would not be possible for the studio to deliver. It was this situation that partly led to Lionhead’s closure. For their part, Microsoft does consider this closure to have been a mistake themselves.

With new studio Playground games at the helm, Fable fans can still be optimistic about the upcoming project to not repeat those mistakes.

However, last March, we had reported on rumors that Playground games is struggling within the game. Rather than an issue of crunch and mismanagement, it’s claimed that Playground games doesn’t quite know what direction to go.

While that rumor isn’t reassuring, it’s worth talking about here because so many of the issues surrounding this production can be fixed all at once.

And the solution would be to show fans what Playground had already done on Fable so far. Even if the game isn’t ready to release soon, Xbox fans are hungry for proof that they will be getting new games, and this project would definitely fit the full profile of what kinds of games fans would want.

Hopefully, Microsoft will be following through on this and we will actually see Fable in this upcoming Xbox Showcase for E3 Week.

Fable is planned for release on Windows and Xbox Series X.