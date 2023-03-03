Is Playground Games Struggling With The New Fable Game?

Fable was a hit RPG franchise years ago, and it was rather recently that we learned Microsoft was interested in bringing this IP back into action. With the Fable reboot announcement, there were plenty of excited players eager to jump back into another epic fantasy RPG. But what we didn’t know is just where exactly this new game would be taking us. It seems that the same question is being asked within the development studio handling the game right now. That’s, of course, if one report is to be believed.

Recently VGC had a new podcast episode that touched on Fable. The video game franchise was something that players had been waiting to see more of since its debut game announcement trailer. We know that Playground Games, the studio known for the Forza Horizon franchise, is working on this project. But what exactly this game will entail has remained a mystery. Now thanks to the VGC podcast episode report, their sources are claiming that this game is still a struggle for the development studio. The developers are unsure what this game should be, and it’s still far from progressing through the development cycle.

One game IP that seems to be inspiring the game is The Witcher series. While The Witcher franchise has been a massive hit worldwide and put CD Projekt Red on the map, it might be a struggle to compete with this IP. We’re no closer to knowing what the studio has planned for the game since it was first announced. Likewise, if the studio is still struggling to figure out how to bring out a new fantasy RPG, then we might not see this game actually make much of an appearance online for a long time.

But Microsoft may have a few other projects to keep players busy until Fable is in a state that the developers are confident in. For instance, the big RPG that most Xbox fans are eagerly awaiting right now is Starfield. We know that Microsoft is having a showcase featuring Starfield specifically, but the date when we can expect this showcase event to take place has remained a mystery. For now, we’ll have to continue waiting on Microsoft and Bethesda to make the official announcement.