Mortal Kombat Creator Teases Character Returns For Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat fans were overjoyed with the official reveal that another game was coming into the marketplace. It was heavily rumored and speculated that Mortal Kombat 12 was coming, and plenty of chatter about who will make a guest appearance. But when May rolled around, we were surprised to find that Mortal Kombat 12 was actually set to be Mortal Kombat 1. A new reboot is in the works, and a brand new timeline comes with it.

With Mortal Kombat 1, we know that we’re getting a new timeline, and with it comes some changes to the characters we’ve come to know and love in this franchise. So we’re certainly interested in seeing just what has changed. Furthermore, it’s a wonder what characters, in general, will be present in this upcoming installment. Today, we’re finding out that Ed Boon is making some more teases of what could be coming to the game franchise.

Some making their way back into action.. 🐉 pic.twitter.com/WtnKOlxmTK — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 6, 2023

If you’re not familiar with Ed Boon, he is one of the co-creators behind the original Mortal Kombat franchise. Ed has continued to stay with the IP and turned out plenty of thrilling installments over the years. Taking to Twitter, Ed has teased a character screen from Mortal Kombat 4 and stated that some would make a return. Now fans eagerly anticipate that some past characters who might not have been as well received initially will return. It’s a new chance for some of these past characters that we haven’t seen much of over the years.

Of course, we won’t know who will make the cut for a while. We’ll likely see this game continue to get marketed for a while. Currently, Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch into the marketplace on September 19, 2023. Additionally, we’re eager to see what guest characters are making an appearance in the game as well. Typically we see some characters from other IPs show up.

As mentioned, Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch on September 19, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer within the video we have embedded above.