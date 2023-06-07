Humanity: Fate Trial 07 – Plus One Puzzle Guide

Trial 07: Plus One in Fate, the third chapter of Humanity, looks simple enough, but if you want to get both of the Goldies, you’ll need to think outside of the box. Thanks to the limited number of turn commands players have access to, it can get a little tricky.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Fate Trial 07: Plus One in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

More Humanity guides:

Trial 07: Plus One Puzzle Solution

Take note that for this level, the line of people won’t actually start moving until after you’ve placed all of the commands down. That said, the language in the guide below will require you to see their movements in your mind’s eye. Alternatively, you can press play after each step to make sure that the line is moving how you expect it to and then restart the level keeping all the commands laid down.

When you first gain control in the level, let the group of people walk until they get to the tile between the two doors. When they get there, turn them to their right so that they walk into the hole in the center of the level and onto the warp tile in the very center.

On the other side of the warp tile, place a left turn so that the group picks up the first Goldy and then turn them to the left again once they get even with the first pushable block. Once they push the block into the hole, they’ll walk over it and drop down into the warp tile once more.

Place a right turn on the second Goldy so that the line picks it up and then immediately pushes the second block into the center area. Once they do, they’ll drop down to the warp tile one final time.

Let the group walk across the level until it gets past the square hole, then turn them to the left. When they get to the final pushable block, turn them to the left so that they push the arm that’s closest to the two doors that will eventually have people walking out of them. On the other side of the block, place another left turn so that the group will push the block into place in the floor and then walk to the exit goal.

Once all that’s taken care of, hit the power switch and watch the people walk the path you’ve laid for them and you’ll have completed this level in Humanity.