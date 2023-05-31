Humanity: Fate Trial 04 – Belt One Out Puzzle Guide

Trial 04: Belt One Out in Fate, the third chapter of Humanity, introduces the concept of levels that require Goldies to be completed. The level is relatively simple, however, because of the limited number of commands that the player has access to, it can still stump you if you’re not thinking a few steps ahead.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Fate Trial 04: Belt One Out in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Trial 04: Belt One Out Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to be thinking a few steps ahead so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level if you dropped a Goldy with the knowledge of how to do it in one try.

When you first start the level, you’ll get a quick tutorial explaining that exit goals with gold “G”s on them mean that you’ll need to complete the level while picking up a Goldy. Luckily, this first level isn’t too challenging and getting its Goldy is pretty simple.

As you look at the level, you’ll see that there are several conveyor belts on the floor and that you can likely get across them with the Goldy and make it to the end goal with relative ease. That said, you’ll also notice that you only have six turn commands to complete the level with.

Once you’re ready, place a turn command in the area right where the people exit the door, turning them to the left, to the corner with the tree. Run across to the other side of the level and place a right turn so that they will walk across the corner and to the conveyor belt that will take them to the corner with the exit goal.

Walk over to the exit goal corner and place a right turn so that the stream will walk on the conveyor belt that will lead them to the Goldy in the center of the level.

Return to the corner where the line of people will start. Follow where the line will end up after picking up the Goldy and then turn them to the left so that they’ll end up in the corner with the other tree.

Run to the corner you just led the group to and put a turn so that they walk toward the conveyor belt that will lead them to the corner with the exit goal. Go to the exit goal corner and turn them one last time so that they’ll walk into the goal with the Goldy. Once all of that is set up, hit the power button and let the people walk around the level to complete it.