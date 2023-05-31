Humanity: Fate Trial 04-A – Gridlock [Redux] Puzzle Guide

Trial 04-A: Gridlock [Redux] in Fate, the third chapter in Humanity, tasks players with completing a level that they’ve already tackled: Gridlock. This time, however, the commands players are given are drastically different and their resources are much more limited.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Fate Trial 04-A: Gridlock [Redux] in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Trial 04-A: Gridlock [Redux] Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to be thinking a few steps ahead so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level if you dropped a Goldy with the knowledge of how to do it in one try.

When you first start the level, you’ll notice that it’s nearly identical to Gridlock, the level from the previous chapter in the game, however, the commands you’re given to solve it are different and there are two exit goals now, each requiring a Goldy. This level can certainly be intimidating, however, solving it is actually relatively simple.

Start by placing a right turn command directly where the line of people begins and then place a left turn on top of the first pushable black box that they’ll encounter after turning.

Go to the other side of the level and place a jump command to the right of the hole that’s in the very center of the level, then place a left turn on top of the black box that’s to the left of the central hole.

Place another left turn on the black box on the far left side of the level and then one final left turn on the box that’s on the southmost side of the level (the same side of the level that the people will start moving from.)

Put down a branch command on the black box that’s in the center of the level that’s south of the central hole. Once you’ve got all of that completed, press the power button and the people will move around the edge of the level, pushing blocks and staying out of the way of the stream by jumping over it where it intersects. They’ll make it to the far side, split into two lines, and then make it to the goal with both Goldies.