Humanity: Fate Trial 04-B – Switch Hitter [Redux] Puzzle Guide

Trial 04-B: Switch Hitter [Redux] in Fate, the third chapter of Humanity, remixes an older level with the more complicated mechanics that players are using to create a much more challenging optional level. While the original level was relatively simple, Switch Hitter [Redux] changes the formula so that it’s a little more complicated.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Fate Trial 04-B: Switch Hitter [Redux] in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

More Humanity guides:

| Prologue 01: To Begin With… Puzzle Guide | Prologue 02: Goldy Retriever Puzzle Guide | Prologue 03: Baby Steps Puzzle Guide | Prologue 04: Switch Hitter Puzzle Guide | Prologue 05: Jump-Start Puzzle Guide | Prologue 06: Crowd Surfing Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 01: Crossroads Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 02: Loop the Loop Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 02-A: Three Towers Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 03: Goldy Fish Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 03-A: Water Fall Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 04: Air Flow Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 05: Bridge the Gap Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 06: Goldy Arches Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 01: Starting Blocks Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 02: Grid Lock Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 02-A: Bridge & Tunnel Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 02-B: The Wall Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 03: Beltway Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 04: Notch in the Belt Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 04-A: Drop Box Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 04-B: Ferry Tale Puzzle Guide | Choice Trial 05: Breeze Through Puzzle Guide | The Blue Core Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 01: Split Decision Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 02: Ups and Downs Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 03: Hop, Skip, and Jump Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 04: Belt One Out Puzzle Guide | Fate Trial 04-A: Gridlock [Redux] Puzzle Guide |

Trial 04-B: Switch Hitter [Redux] Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to be thinking a few steps ahead so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level if you dropped a Goldy with the knowledge of how to do it in one try.

When you first start the level, you’ll notice that you won’t have a constant stream of people to be working with, instead, a small group. While that may not seem like such a big deal, it’ll help make them more maneuverable in the later sections of the level. You’ll also notice that this level is identical to the Switch Hitter level that you completed earlier in the game. While it’s very similar in terms of its layout, the solution for solving it is much different.

When you’re ready, jump down to the grass across from the people’s starting point and place a left turn all the way at the end of the platform so that they’ll climb the wall and make it to the top of the central ledge. Once they get even with the Goldy on the ground below, turn them to their right so that they drop down and pick it up. Place a left turn directly behind the Goldy and then another before the group hits the climbable wall so that they get turn back around and make it to the central platform once more. At the top, turn them to their right to drop down to the next area.

In the area below, place a right turn so that the group will move through the hole in the center of the tallest platform. In the space immediately following the turn inside the hole, place a jump command. This won’t seem necessary at first, however, it’ll allow the group to come back through the hole by avoiding the turn command.

On the other side, turn the group so that it walks across the people switch and then turns to face the hole in the center of the tower again. Place a jump command in the center of the area so that they jump over the turn commands and are able to make it back to the central hole.

Walk through the hole and place down a left turn command at the end of the grassy area so that they group will climb up to the central tower once they’ve walked through the hole again. Turn them to the left once they make it to the corner of the central tower and then turn them to their left when they jump down to the grassy area where they picked up the Goldy so that they avoid all of the other commands there and climb up the tallest platform and make it to the exit goal.