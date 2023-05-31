Disney Dreamlight Valley 2023 Roadmap Gets Updated

There is plenty of hype and anticipation over what’s coming next for the hit Disney Dreamlight Valley. First, we know that we have The Remembering update this coming month, bringing plenty of content into the game. However, for those who want to look beyond this upcoming update, we have a treat for you! A new update has just reached the 2023 Content Roadmap for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Taking to the official Disney Dreamlight Valley website, Gameloft has revealed a new update to the 2023 Content Roadmap. This roadmap shows us the next couple of updates, along with a little tease of what’s to come late this year. While it’s surprising that we’re just nearly into the halfway mark of this year, there’s still plenty of time in 2023 to bring more content into the mix.

For instance, the Summer Update was revealed to include Vanellope von Schweetz, which will likely come packed with some thrilling content for the character introduction. Of course, that’s coming sometime this summer, so be on the lookout for new updates on that front. But beyond the summer update, we have a tease of what’s coming in September. The next major update will add Belle into the character and a new realm, but we’ll be left in the dark a little while longer before details emerge of what’s coming exactly in September.

As mentioned, there was a tease of what was coming in late 2023. Those that stick around with the game will find that a new chapter will arrive later in the year along with new characters, frontier, and even multiplayer. But again, we can expect even more magical surprises as we wait for those updates to arrive within the game. You can check out the full roadmap graphic in the image we have embedded above.

For those of you who have yet to try the game out, Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-simulation game. Players are stepping into a role of a new resident of Dreamlight Valley. Here you’ll find all kinds of iconic characters from the Disney and Pixar films. However, a curse has caused these characters to lose their memories. It’s up to you to clean up Dreamlight Valley and aid these characters with their various quests to restore their memories and the magic of the world.

Disney Dreamlight Valley was released back in 2022 in early access. Players can acquire the game on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.