Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Next Major Update Has Been Confirmed

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans have been waiting on Update 5. This is the next major update for the game, as previously, fans were just getting small little additions to the game or challenges to complete. Typically, there are a couple of months between major updates, and a new tweet from the folks behind Disney Dreamlight Valley confirms that trend. We know that the next big update to hit the game is set to take place next month, but that’s about all they were willing to highlight.

A new tweet from the official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter account confirmed that Update 5 is coming in June. But unfortunately, that’s the only bit of information regarding its release. We don’t know just how far into June we’ll have to wait before the update arrives.

Likewise, we’re still waiting to see what will be included in this update. Fortunately, a small hint in the tweet shows a twisted castle we’ll be exploring, with fans speculating what it could entail.

Make your way to familiar, but Forgotten, places in Update 5 – coming this June. pic.twitter.com/mrhfZthyLO — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 24, 2023

For instance, we might get more insight into the Forgotten. However, right now, this is all speculation until Disney Dreamlight Valley developers are ready to reveal everything the game update entails. Of course, we can likely expect plenty of the same additions that we’re used to seeing in previous updates for the game.

That includes introducing new characters, additional quests, items, and potentially new areas to explore. Still, we should get a breakdown soon of everything coming to the update if the developers are bringing Update 5 out into the marketplace this coming month.

If you haven’t been following Disney Dreamlight Valley, the game is often compared to the Animal Crossing franchise. It’s more of a relaxing game to play as you’re tossed into a world featuring Disney and Pixar characters.

However, in this world, a new plague has caused all of our favorite characters to lose their memories. Players would then seek out these characters and aid them in their quests while helping rebuild this world to its former glory.

Disney Dreamlight Valley was released through early access for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms. To get a bit more insight into the game, check out an overview game trailer for Disney Dreamlight Valley in the video we have supplied above.