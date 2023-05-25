Alan Wake II Could Have A Physical Release After All If Remedy Entertainment Accepts A New Offer

There is plenty of hype and anticipation over Alan Wake II. Just yesterday, the PlayStation Showcase unveiled some new footage for Alan Wake II. This came with new details about the game premise, which had quite a few fans excited. But earlier today, some fans were disappointed over the reveal that the folks over at Remedy Entertainment were only pushing this game out into the marketplace as a digital-only release.

Fortunately, this announcement came with an explanation so we are not left in the dark. According to Remedy Entertainment, this is because of costs. For example, if they only released the upcoming Alan Wake II game into the marketplace as a digital game, they could release the title for $59.99 on consoles, while PC players would receive the game for $49.99. Additionally, it seems that the studio wasn’t keen on releasing a disc game that players would still be required to download a portion of the game.

But now it looks like one publisher is interested in lending a hand when it comes to bringing this upcoming installment out into the marketplace as a physical game release. THQ Nordic recently tweeted out, alerting followers that even though one company does not love physical that there are still plenty out there who still do. They also noted that they were the company to initially bring out a disc version of Alan Wake on PC. As a result, they are throwing their hat in the ring for consideration to publish this game for a physical release.

@alanwake @remedygames I mean… we did the disc version of Alan Wake for PC back in the day ICYMI 😉

And just because ONE person (or company) does not love physical, there is plenty who still do. Give it some thought. We'd love to go at it again! Full circle and all. — THQ Nordic in the Dark (@THQNordic) May 25, 2023

Of course, the big component that Remedy Entertainment noted initially for going an all-digital route was to avoid releasing a disc game that would still require a download. It should be interesting to see if Remedy Entertainment accepts the offer, but as of right now, we’ll be left waiting. Meanwhile, if you haven’t caught the latest trailer released for Alan Wake II, you can check it out in the video we have embedded above.

Essentially, the game takes place over a decade after the events of Alan Wake, where our protagonist is trapped and seeking a means of escape. As a result, he begins to write another story that features a new protagonist, FBI agent Saga Anderson who is sent to Bright Falls to solve a string of ritualistic murders. Currently, Alan Wake II is set to launch on October 17, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.