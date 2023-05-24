Alan Wake II Release Date Has Been Confirmed

During today’s PlayStation Showcase, we received plenty of new video game announcements and updates. One of the games that were showcased today was Alan Wake II. This title has been kept in secret for a good while now as the folks over at Remedy Entertainment barely showcased it in the past. But during the PlayStation Showcase, we finally got a new peek into the game thanks to a new trailer.

We knew that Alan Wake II would launch into the marketplace as a survival horror experience. The previous debut title was seen more as an action game with horror elements scattered throughout it. So you won’t want to go into this game installment expecting the same style of gameplay experience.

While we didn’t get much insight when Alan Wake II was first announced, this latest trailer offered plenty of new details. For starters, the developers have ensured fans on the PlayStation Blog that players can expect Alan Wake II to be accessible for players who might not have gone through the first game. So don’t worry about having to go back and play through the title if this game piques your interest. Meanwhile, as the name suggests, the game is still centered around Alan Wake, the famed author that went missing over a decade ago.

But Alan Wake is not the only star in this narrative. Instead, players will also get to dabble through the storyline as Saga Anderson, an FBI agent who has a keen ability to solve unusual cases. Her latest case brings Anderson to the town of Bright Falls, where a string of ritualistic murders have taken place.

As Anderson digs deeper into the case, she uncovers pages of a story that becomes alive around her. Meanwhile, it’s noted that while you’re playing through the game partly as Saga Anderson, the other portion of the game will follow Alan Wake, who is trapped in a hellish nightmare. Alan is still striving to find a way to break free from this prison and return back to the normal world. But the order you play this game will be up to you as their storylines will intertwine.

Again, we have plenty of questions left unanswered here for this upcoming installment, and we’re hopeful that Remedy Entertainment will soon showcase even more gameplay for Alan Wake II. That said, we know that Alan Wake II is set to launch into the marketplace later this year on October 17, 2023.