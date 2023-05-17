Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 5 Will Give You More Creative Freedom

There is plenty of anticipation and hype about what is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley next. We know Update 5 is in the works, and we should have it next month. However, to keep players excited about the new update, the development team over at Gameloft has been slowly teasing more of what we can expect in this next update through Twitter. So today, another tease was released to get players a little more insight into what they might be able to do next month.

A new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is underway. This Update 5 doesn’t have everything unveiled yet, but we have a new teaser that suggests customization will be featured. The latest tweet suggests that Update 5 will give you a new way to flex your design chops. The gif then showcases several different beds that can be customized with different designs, so it’s likely that we’ll get these personal design customization options showing up for a variety of decor pieces.

This might help scratch that creative itch a bit if you’re not completely satisfied with how your Disney Dreamlight Valley game world looks. But, of course, customization and design seem to play a more significant role in this update, as we’re also given mannequins. If you don’t recall, an earlier tease this month showcased mannequins that you can place within the game and dress them with your favorite outfits. Afterward, you can instantly change into the outfit a mannequin is wearing rather than having to select each piece of clothing individually.

That wasn’t the only tease we received for the next update. Even earlier, the developers showcased that umbrellas would be available to sport out in the game. So it looks like you can further design your character and decor more towards your liking when Update 5 does roll around. Of course, now the question is what characters might appear in this game next and where the storyline might take us. We’ll have to continue waiting for those details to come out.

If you haven’t been playing Disney Dreamlight Valley, this game is a life simulation adventure title that puts players as a new resident of the magical land of Dreamlight Valley. Here a variety of Disney and Pixar characters live in peace, but a new curse has caused them to lose their memories. Now players are off to aid these characters with their different quests to restore their memories and bring Dreamlight Valley back to its former glory. Disney Dreamlight Valley was released in early access and can be picked up for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.