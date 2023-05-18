Fortnite: All Exotic Weapon Locations | Chapter 4 Season 2

Exotic weapons made their Fortnite debut all the way back in Chapter 2 Season 5. This type of weaponry is extremely powerful which is why they aren’t easy to come by. Many Exotic weapons have special effects that are exclusive to that specific gun such as explosive rounds. If you want to know every Exotic weapon location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, we’ve got you covered.

This season, you can either obtain an Exotic weapon via a specific NPC or by using your keys at Holo chests. There are six of this weapon type available to pick up, including some fan-favorites from previous seasons. They differ from long range to close-quarter options, so you can add an Exotic weapon to your loadout, no matter what your preferred playstyle is.

All Exotic weapon locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Here are all the Exotic weapons currently available and how to get your hands on them:

Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle : 2 Key Holo chest or purchase from the Serenade NPC

: 2 Key Holo chest or purchase from the Serenade NPC Heisted Blink Mag SMG : 2 Key Holo chest or purchase from the Serenade NPC

: 2 Key Holo chest or purchase from the Serenade NPC Heisted Breacher Shotgun : 2 Key Holo chest or purchase from the Serenade NPC

: 2 Key Holo chest or purchase from the Serenade NPC Heisted Accelerant Shotgun : 2 Key Holo chest

: 2 Key Holo chest Heisted Run N’ Gun SMG : 2 Key Holo chest

: 2 Key Holo chest Dragon’s Breath Sniper: 2 Key Holo chest

If you aren’t familiar with Serenade, this NPC can be found south of The Citadel, past the bridge and near The Citadel Monoliths. As for keys, you can find them while looting chests, eliminating players who are carrying keys, or by selecting the Keymaster Reality Augment. As soon as you grab a key, Holo chests will be marked on your map with a padlock icon.

Now you know all the Exotic weapon locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, you can add them to your inventory in your next match.