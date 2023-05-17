Fortnite: How to Complete Ranked Urgent Quests and Unlock Free Rewards

Find out what rewards are up for grabs as you climb the ranks.

Fortnite now has Ranked Play, a mode that all competitive fans have been waiting so patiently for. Epic Games are referring to the mode as Ranked Season Zero and the ranks range from the lowest rank being Bronze, all the way to the highest rank which is called Unreal. Whether you prefer the build or no-build playlist, Ranked Play accommodates both modes. However, its worth noting that you’ll be given a separate rank for regular battle royale and zero build. There are also exclusive Ranked Play rewards with the Ranked Urgent Questline.

As the name suggests, Ranked Urgent Quests are exclusive to Ranked Play, so you’ll have to hop into this playlist either solo or with a team. Below, you’ll find how many quests you have to complete and what goodies you’ll pick up along the way.

How to complete Fortnite Ranked Urgent Quests

Ranked Urgent Quests work slightly different to traditional quests. You don’t actually see the challenge you have to complete until you are in a match. The quests will be random and can be tracked as soon as you jump out of the battle bus. In addition, they only last as long as you’re alive in the match. When you load into a new game, you’ll be given a fresh quest to complete.

Once you’ve completed a certain amount of quests, you’ll unlock the following rewards:

Complete 5 Ranked Urgent Quests: Get in the Ring Loading Screen

Get in the Ring Loading Screen Complete 10 Ranked Urgent Quests: Banner Icon

Banner Icon Complete 15 Ranked Urgent Quests: GG Gnarly Emoticon

GG Gnarly Emoticon Complete 20 Ranked Urgent Quests: Purrpendicular Spray

Purrpendicular Spray Complete 25 Ranked Urgent Quests: Banner Icon

Banner Icon Complete 30 Ranked Urgent Quests: GG Gleam Emoticon

GG Gleam Emoticon Complete 35 Ranked Urgent Quests: Shark Surfers Spray

Shark Surfers Spray Complete 40 Ranked Urgent Quests: Banner Icon

Banner Icon Complete 45 Ranked Urgent Quests: Knuckles Up Emoticon

Knuckles Up Emoticon Complete 50 Ranked Urgent Quests: Quad Squad Spray

Quad Squad Spray Unlock all Ranked Rewards: Burn Bright Emote

While you’re climbing the ranks in Fortnite, keep in mind that there’s a lot of freebies up for grabs with the Ranked Urgent Quests.