Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 5 Tease Confirms Mannequin Item

Disney Dreamlight Valley is all about customization as you get to venture through your world, tweaking it to your heart’s desire. That also includes the outfit you travel around within. If you have a few outfits you enjoy sporting, this next update should be exciting. In a new tweet today from the official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter account, it was unveiled that Mannequins will be coming into the game. These look like players will be able to set them up however they please.

We’re still waiting on more information to come regarding the next major update to Disney Dreamlight Valley. But the developers have been teasing us just a bit with what we can expect. Today, the tweet showcased a gif of a player going through a series of outfit changes. These Mannequin items can be placed in your home and feature whatever outfits you like them to wear. In this video, there’s an assortment of outfits that the Mannequin items are wearing, and from the menu option, players can either edit what the Mannequin item is wearing or change into that outfit.

Ready to REALLY show off your favorite outfits? 💃✨ Here's your first look at the in-development Mannequin item arriving in Update 5 – use it to showcase and wear your favorite fits! pic.twitter.com/cAJW5brI0M — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 9, 2023

This makes it far easier to quickly adjust what you’re wearing without going through the menus and selecting each item. But again, we’re left waiting on just when Update 5 will arrive and what is included in the game. For instance, outside of the new Mannequin item that is being included, there is also the addition of umbrellas. Regardless, it’s expected that Update 5 will be coming next month, so that should give the developers time to tease further what new content is inbound throughout the rest of this month.

If you haven’t been keeping track of Disney Dreamlight Valley, the game puts players into a magical world filled with Disney and Pixar characters. However, these characters have lost their memories. It’s up to the player to clean up this world, customizing it and aiding the requests of its citizens. With each new update, we’re given new content, whether it’s new items such as the upcoming Mannequin or brand-new characters from our favorite past Disney movies and shows. This game is often described as similar to Animal Crossing if you’re familiar with that franchise.

Currently, Disney Dreamlight Valley was released in early access for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.