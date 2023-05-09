Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Dev Made A Specific Encounter Just To Get Players Angry

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the more anticipated video games released this year. After Respawn Entertainment struck gold with the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, fans couldn’t wait to dive into another epic adventure with our Jedi Knight Cal. However, while the game has been well-received, outside of the optimization issues, there is one encounter that a developer hopes ticks you off. If you’re trying to collect everything in this game, you can personally thank Mitchell F Wolfe over the dreaded Scavenger Droids.

The Scavenger Droids are these small little robots that can be found within the game. According to lore, these droids were created to seek out precious loot. From there, they would haul their findings of scrap back to its owner. However, since then, they have revolted and now only work for themselves. Everything these little droids can get their greedy little metal claws on is on their mind. However, these droids are incredibly shy and will bolt out of the area if the player gets too close.

To make things even worse is that all Force moves won’t work. Instead, using the Force will only cause them to bury deep into the ground and won’t appear until the player Rests or leaves the planet. According to Respawn Entertainment’s game designer Mitchell F Wolfe, he made these things to be annoying. Taking to Twitter, Mitchell noted that he designed or managed every Scavenger Droid encounter of the game just to annoy players as they tried to hunt them down.

One of my most personal impacts on the game: I designed or at least managed every Scavenger Droid encounter in the game. I designed them specifically to piss off the player. Some appearances of the Scavenger Droids might not piss off the player and I take that personally. https://t.co/WvniJtjHtj — Mitchell F Wolfe (@TheWolfeFM) May 8, 2023

Since you can’t use the Force, players must sprint toward them and hope Cal is quick enough to slice them down with their lightsaber. But, of course, Mitchell did note that he could have been a bit more cruel with these droids, such as moving them even further away from the meditation points. So while you might not appreciate these little robotic droids, it’s at least a challenge for those that want to get rid of each one off the map.

Again, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been released into the marketplace, so you can embark on Cal’s next adventure right now. Respawn Entertainment saw their game launch into the marketplace on April 28, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. You can also view our Before You Buy video coverage of the game. Within the series, we offer our initial impressions of the game, including the mechanics, storyline, and visuals. Likewise, we make an effort to avoid showcasing anything that we deem might be a spoiler. You can check out that video coverage down below.