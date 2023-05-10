Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – Where to Find the Pyro Boss

With the start of Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, the latter’s extraction mode DMZ received its biggest update so far as it saw a complete overhaul to many of its mechanics and features while also adding in new content. One of these new additions is the new HVT boss known as the Pyro, a fire-based fighter that now has a chance to carry the ever-sought-after Weapon Case on the Al Mazrah map. Players will want to know where to find this enemy and also how to fight him, so allow me to help. This guide will tell players where to find the Pyro HVT Boss in the DMZ mode of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to Find the Pyro Boss In DMZ

Similar to the other major boss in Al Mazrah, The Juggernaut, The Pyro can spawn in 3 different locations at the start of each match. Unlike The Jug, however, these three locations are Restricted Areas and will either require players to have the specific key for that location or a Skeleton Key which can be used to unlock these locations in order to fight The Pyro. These locations are the US Embassy and Post Office in Al Mazrah City and the Control Tower at the Al Malik Airport.

With the Season 3 Reloaded Update, the Weapon’s Case can be found either on The Pyro, The Juggernaut, or at the back of the Cargo Train in a Safe. When you load into a match of DMZ, if you see the Weapon Case moving around the map, that means that the Case is on the train, but even if doesn’t have the Case, The Pyro will spawn in one of these 3 locations every game, though you won’t know which one. If The Pyro spawns with the Weapon Case, then the yellow circle with the question mark case in the center found on the map will be stationary at one of the 3 previously mentioned locations. While The Jug will no longer spawn with the Weapon Case, he will also still spawn at Zarqwa Hydroelectric, Zaya Observatory, and Al Sharim Pass.

The Pyro will be surrounded by other AI enemies and uses a KV Broadside with Dragon’s Breath as well as a Riot Shield. Similar to other AI that use the Riot Shield, he will shoot players from behind the shield, but his shotgun will be much more powerful than the Riot Shield users with pistols. The best way to deal with this is to use a Thermite Grenade and throw it at the Riot Shield as it will force the enemy to drop the Shield. Once the shield is dropped, The Pyro is fairly easy to kill though he does have a decent amount of armor even if it isn’t as much as The Juggernaut.

Even if The Pyro doesn’t have the Weapon Case, killing him will always allow you to pick up his KV Broadside as well as a Tempered Plate Carrier which makes it return from Warzone 1 and carries only 2 plates of armor instead of 3 while giving you the same amount of protection as a 3 Plate Armor Carrier. This makes replacing broken armor must faster as only two plates will need to be replaced instead of 3. If The Pyro is killed and he has the Weapon Case, players will need to treat it the same as any other Weapon Case in DMZ. They will be marked for everyone in the game while carrying it and must exfil with the crate to get its rewards. The Case is the same case that The Juggernaut used to carry, so there won’t be any new rewards in the case for players who extracted The Jug’s case and players will continue up through the rewards from wherever they left off with The Jug.

Below is a list of all 7 of the rewards you can get from Weapon Cases in Al Mazrah:

Caution Tape – RPK Weapon Blueprint

– RPK Weapon Blueprint Biohazard – Weapon Sticker

– Weapon Sticker Jungle Incognito – Heavy Chopper Vehicle Skin

– Heavy Chopper Vehicle Skin Gas Gas Gas – Weapon Charm

– Weapon Charm Weapon Crate – Calling Card

– Calling Card Weapon Crate – Emblem

– Emblem Biohazard – Konig Operator Skin

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 3 linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

