Diablo IV Cosmetics Might Cost Players A Bit More Than Expected

We don’t have very long to go before we finally get our hands on Diablo IV. The video game is nearing its release, but there might still be some questions left to be answered. One of which may deal with microtransactions. If you’re someone that was looking to dabble into the different in-game cosmetics you can acquire through microtransactions, be prepared to spend a bit of money. We’re finding out today that the in-game microtransactions might cost a little more than what some players might have initially expected.

This bit of information comes from Gamespot, who took notice of some in-game store images that leaked. These images showcase a set of armor for the Necromancer, which will set players back about 2,800 platinum. For those unaware, platinum is the in-game currency for Diablo IV that you can purchase with real currency. However, what this armor set translates to is about $28. That’s a bit of money right there for one set of armor, but that’s not the part that might divide players.

It looks like you have to buy in-game currency in bulk, which means spending more than $28 to get enough currency to purchase the armor. That would leave you with enough in-game currency to have a balance on your account, which could further prompt players to spend more to use that currency towards another item. But that’s fortunately not something you have to worry about if you’re not interested in the different in-game cosmetics.

All of the microtransactions are cosmetic, so there shouldn’t be any feeling to spend in-game money to further progress. This looks to be just a game where you can purchase different armor sets to make your character a little more unique than the default armor you can acquire within the game campaign. Still, for being a game that will run players $69.99, this game might get expensive quickly if you’re not careful in checking just how much money you’ll spend to acquire platinum.

Currently, Diablo IV is set to launch into the marketplace on June 5, 2023. When the game does arrive in the marketplace, you can expect it to be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer for Diablo IV in the video we have embedded above.