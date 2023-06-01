Humanity: Trial 05-A – Missing Link Puzzle Guide

Trial 05-A: Missing Link in Fate, the third chapter of Humanity, has players split the line of people into two different lines twice in order to complete the puzzle. Because it requires players to think about multiple lines at once, it can get a little confusing. Luckily, the puzzle can actually be solved in a few simple steps.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Fate Trial 05-A: Missing Link in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Trial 05-A: Missing Link Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to be thinking a few steps ahead so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level if you dropped a Goldy with the knowledge of how to do it in one try.

When you first gain control in the level, place a branch command right in front of the hole in the wall so that the line of people goes through the hole and also walks toward the edge of the platform. Before they can fall off, however, turn them to the right and then to the right again once they get level with the black, pushable block in the center of the wall.

On the other side of the wall, place a left turn right at the opening of the hole in the wall. This will have the second line made with the branch command push the black block as soon as it gets pushed out from the wall by the first line. Once the people have pushed the block three times, place a right turn, then a left turn, then another left turn to push the block into the space in the wall, then a right turn so that they don’t push it through the wall. Once you’ve set up the second line to push the block into place, put down a left turn on the ledge across from where the black blocks start to catch the first line and bring them back into the group.

Walk toward the exit goal and place a left turn in the space on the ground between the goal and the Goldy so that the line climbs up the wall and then place a branch command so that half of the people go into the goal and the other half grabs the Goldy and walk to the other exit goal.

Once all that’s done, press the power button and watch the people complete the level.