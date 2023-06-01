Gears 6 Had An Outline Already, But The Coalition Might Have Scrapped It

Gears of War fans have enjoyed the series since it debuted back on the Xbox 360. The only problem is that we’re left waiting on a new installment. Since Gears 5 launched, it’s been a long waiting game on just when we can get our hands on the storyline continuation. It’s expected that this is the next game being worked on by The Coalition, but there’s been nothing confirmed just yet.

One of the key players for the Gears franchise was Rod Fergusson. This was the head of The Coalition before taking his leave and heading to Blizzard Entertainment as the general manager for the Diablo franchise. But thanks to a report from Gamespot, we know that Rod spoke with IGN’s Unlocked podcast, where he was asked about what the future of Gears looked like. While no longer attached to the franchise or having insider knowledge of the projects being developed, it seems that Gears 6 would already have an outline.

Rod noted that before he took his leave to work at Blizzard Entertainment, he sat down and drafted an outline of what Gears 6 could be like. Essentially, Rod wanted to ensure that the team at The Coalition was in a good place before he left. After all, Gears 5 left on a cliffhanger, so to ensure they had a pathway, Rod wrote something out and gave the team. So it looks like an outline was already well prepared, but that outline could have very well been thrown out.

According to Rod, the team could have just as easily tossed his ideas out as he left the studio. So we’re uncertain if this next game will include any groundwork Rod Fergusson left behind. But again, we don’t even have a confirmation that another Gears title is in development. Gears 5 launched in 2019, so fans have waited a while for that next storyline chapter. Meanwhile, we know that Microsoft is holding an Xbox Games Showcase this month, which could be a presentation to introduce Gears 6 to the public, but we’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case.

In the meantime, if you still have not played Gears 5, the game has been released and made available for the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can also watch our Before You Buy coverage in the video we have embedded below.