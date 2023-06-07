Humanity: Fate Trial 06 – 10 Out Of 10 Puzzle Guide

Trial 06: 10 Out Of 10 in Fate, the third chapter in Humanity, introduces players to two new mechanics: warp tiles and number goals. Both play a major part in the rest of the game as the puzzles will be building on the mechanics, so it’s a good idea for players to get the hang of both of them now.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Fate Trial 06: 10 Out Of 10 in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Trial 06: 10 Out Of 10 Puzzle Solution

Take note that for this level, the line of people won’t actually start moving until after you’ve placed all of the commands down. That said, the language in the guide below will require you to see their movements in your mind’s eye. Alternatively, you can press play after each step to make sure that the line is moving how you expect it to and then restart the level keeping all the commands laid down.

When you first gain control in the level, you’ll have access to two new tutorials. One explains Number Goals, exit goals that require the player to have a specific number of people reach them before being able to complete the level, and Warps, tiles that teleport people from one place to another. Once you have a grip on how both mechanics work, you’ll be ready to start the level.

The first thing to know about this level is that once the power switch is flipped, all of the glass surrounding the people will disappear. Only one group will be in motion, but the people standing still will join the group as if they’re Goldies when touched. Follow the group that moves all the way to the edge of the level and then turn them to the left so that they meet up with the first group of people. Have them snake around the edge of the level until they walk onto the conveyor belt that points them toward the warp tile.

After going through the tile, turn the group to the right and then to the right again (picking up the Goldy.) Once they make it to the group of standing people closest to the exit goal, turn them left.

Snake the group along the edge of the area to pick up the second Goldy and the group of people standing at the mouth of the track. Once they walk around, picking up the Goldy and the people, let them walk all the way to the conveyor belt, near where you started the level. Before they can walk onto it, however, turn them to the right to pick up the final set of people.

Turn the group into the warp tile and then snake them around the final two turns to make it to the exit goal. Once you’ve laid all that out, hit the power switch and watch the people walk the path you made completing this level in Humanity.