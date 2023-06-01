Humanity: Fate Trial 05-B: Reverse Course Puzzle Guide

Trial 05-B: Reverse Course in Fate, the third chapter in Humanity, is a very difficult puzzle since it requires players to keep track of a lot of twists and turns in their mind’s eye. Luckily, solving the puzzle isn’t impossible, however, it does require a little bit of patience.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Fate Trial 05-B: Reverse Course in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Trial 05-B: Reverse Course Puzzle Solution

Take note that for this level, the line of people won’t actually start moving until after you’ve placed all of the commands down. That said, the language in the guide below will require you to see their movements in your mind’s eye. Alternatively, you can press play after each step to make sure that the line is moving how you expect it to and then restart the level keeping all the commands laid down.

When you first gain control in the level, turn the line of people to their right immediately. When they get to the grass patch in the corner of the area, turn them to their right and let them walk all the way across to the other grass patch. When they get there, turn them to the left and then to the right once they pick up the Goldy to push the black block.

Underneath the black block’s arm, place a turn command that turns the group to the right and onto the grass, then turn them to the left, then to the left once more so that they push the block toward the other side of the level.

After pushing the block six tiles, turn the people to their left so that they walk to the single tile of grass to the left of the Goldy exit goal. When they get there, turn them to the left so that they walk to pick up the Goldy, then turn them to the left, then to the left again so that they walk back the way they came. Once they get even with the now-pushed block, turn them to the left so that they push it into position to catch the first stream of people falling off the ledge.

Before they can push the block off the edge of the platform, however, turn them left and then have them snake around the second block so that they’re pushing it toward the side of the level where the Goldy is standing.

Like with the first block, place a turn command underneath the arm of the second block so that the people turn onto the grass and then turn them so that they’re positioned to push the block across the level.

Once they’ve pushed the block six spaces, turn the group to the left so that they end up on the small patch of grass to the left of the area where the group started. Turn them to the right and then to the right again so that they push the block into position below the second group of falling people.

Before they can push the block off the ledge, however, turn the group to the right toward the end goal and then, once they’re level with it, turn them to the left to get to the goal.

Run to both of the blocks and place a float command on the extended arm of the block and a high jump command on the section that has a second block underneath it. Once all that’s done, hit the power button and let the people walk the path you laid out for them.