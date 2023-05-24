Resident Evil 4 VR Mode Confirmed During The PlayStation Showcase

There was plenty of hype leading up to the launch of the Resident Evil 4 remake. Fans who enjoyed the original release expected a solid experience, and, fortunately, that’s what they received. It’s become a big hit title, and we’re sure more players are still going through multiple game runs. But if you own a PlayStation VR2 headset, you might be keen on giving this game another go soon.

We received plenty of new and exciting video game announcements during the PlayStation Showcase today. But while some fans might have hoped Capcom would use this opportunity to highlight the Separate Ways campaign we’re still waiting on for the game, we instead were given the announcement of a VR mode. If you played through the Resident Evil 4 remake already, this VR mode should entice you to give it another go. After all, it’s likely to give a far more intense experience as you feel tossed right into the shoes of Leon Kennedy.

Best of all, this is a free DLC update, so if you own a copy of the Resident Evil 4 remake on the PlayStation 5, then you’ll get the update unlocking the VR mode. It’s said that this will be the full main story that’s playable with the PlayStation VR2. Again, being tossed into this game using VR should get players even tenser as they try to make their way through Leon’s mission in an attempt to rescue the president of the United States’ daughter from a bioterrorist organization group.

Unfortunately, the gameplay was rather brief, so we’ll have to wait for more footage to get released in order to see just how realistic this experience might be. Furthermore, while the VR mode was unveiled today, we didn’t get any indication as to when it will be readily available. All we know right now is that the Resident Evil 4 VR Mode is currently in development, with more details and a release date coming later on. So we don’t know yet if we can expect this VR Mode to land in the PlayStation 5 version of the game within the year. But in the meantime, you can check out the game trailer in the video we have embedded above.