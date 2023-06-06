Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Co-Director Says You Don’t Have To Play Final Fantasy VII Remake

Update:

Another Q&A tweet went live today revealing some changes made to the battle system.

Original Story…

When it comes to the Final Fantasy franchise, it’s a long-running IP. Decades worth of games are available, and typically, you don’t have to play any previous entry to jump right into an installment. But for specific cases, there are sequel installments available. For instance, we know that the Final Fantasy VII remake was being released in parts. As a result, you likely had previously assumed that you would need to play these games in succession.

However, that won’t be the case. It looks like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth won’t be a game that would require players to have previously enjoyed Final Fantasy VII Remake. Today, thanks to a tweet from the official Final Fantasy VII Twitter account, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be available for newcomers to the series. This Twitter account has released a quick Q&A graphic featuring Motomu Toriyama. If you’re unfamiliar with Motomu Toriyama, this would be the co-director for the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Asking Motomu if players would need to play Final Fantasy VII Remake to enjoy Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Motomu confirmed that they didn’t need to. According to Motomu, the development team had made preparations so that players who did not get a chance to play the first game could fully enjoy Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. So that’s great for those of you who might not be keen on going back to play the first game installment of the remake and rather enjoy the latest addition with everyone else.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Developer comment number 4#FF7R pic.twitter.com/vsmJZvDljw — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) June 5, 2023

Of course, there are plenty of players wondering how the storyline from the first remake part will be unveiled for newcomers. But at the moment, we’re still left with no indication just when the game will be available in the marketplace. Earlier this month, it was unveiled that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was still progressing according to plan. Although, even the developers are still trying to nail down a release date internally for the game.

Currently, we know that when Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches into the marketplace, it will be available for the PlayStation 5. In the meantime, while we wait for more information to come out regarding Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, you can check out the game trailer above. Otherwise, if you do have an interest in going back to play Final Fantasy VII, the remake is available for the PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 platforms.