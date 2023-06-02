Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Producer Gives Update On Game Progress

When Square Enix unveiled to the masses that a remake was finally coming to Final Fantasy VII, fans were overjoyed. This was one of the most cherished installments of the series and an iconic JRPG, in general. However, the development team needed a lot of time to ensure the game was ready between the announcement and its eventual release.

Unfortunately, the game was just too big in order to make a remake for the entire production. As a result, Square Enix was required to break the game up into parts, with the first part of the remake already being available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms.

So now eyes are on the second part of the game, which we know will be titled Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The video game was announced, but since then, it’s been left a bit in limbo. We haven’t seen the game in a good while, and most of the focus on the franchise has been pinned on the launch of Final Fantasy XVI. Fortunately, there was an update today regarding Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, thanks to Yoshinori Kitase.

Taking to Twitter, the official Final Fantasy VII account released a new question-and-answer graphic. Yoshinori was asked how the development is progressing with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. According to Yoshinori, development is progressing smoothly and according to plan. They are currently working on nailing down a release date for the game. But we likely won’t see much of the game until after Final Fantasy XVI, as Square Enix might want to avoid bringing too much attention away from the upcoming launch.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Developer comment number 1 pic.twitter.com/O4KdGlh4gy — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) June 2, 2023

If you’re not familiar with Yoshinori Kitase, this is a game director and producer for Square Enix. Yoshinori was responsible as the director for Final Fantasy VII when it was first released in 1997. However, he is taking the producer role for the remakes. Again, we know that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is in development, but currently, we don’t have a release date attached to the game or any insight as to how far this part of the game will take players in the storyline who enjoyed the original Final Fantasy VII Release.

That said, we know that when this second part does launch into the marketplace, it will be available for the PlayStation 5. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in the video we have above.