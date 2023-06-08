Legendary Horror Filmmaker John Carpenter Introduces Toxic Commando

You don’t have to be a film buff to know who John Carpenter is in the industry. This horror filmmaker has brought out countless classics over the past several decades. Included in his catalog of titles are Halloween and The Thing. The filmmaker is still active today at 75, and his new project is a video game. Earlier today, the Summer Game Fest stream showcased several big video game announcements and updates. But one surprise that fans might not have anticipated was another FPS zombie title called Toxic Commando.

This is a new FPS cooperative game in the works that puts players into a fight against the undead. We’ve seen this play out countless times like Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood, and World War Z. But we’re certainly interested in John Carpenter’s take on the idea. The trailer is a bit brief but showcases a group of heroes as they ramp and blast their way through a horde of infected. But the end goal is stopping what is dubbed the Sludge God. This new creature is causing havoc across the lands and is raising the dead from the ground.

We know that the collaboration with John Carpenter includes Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive. Much like other similar games, it looks like players will have an array of weapons to fire at these endless waves of zombies. But another component that was heavily featured in the trailer was the vehicles. It looks like we’ll have a few vehicles to ram through the undead, which might help cover some more ground or clear out larger undead hordes. It seems that some vehicles may not even be suitable for certain terrains, as a short clip shows players pulling a stuck car out of the mud.

With that said, we still have plenty of time to see what other bits of information will come out of this project. At the current moment, we are only seeing this game slated to launch at some point in 2024. But with that said, we know that it will be released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Again, the game was first introduced during today’s Summer Game Fest event, so if you missed out, check out the debut trailer for Toxic Commando in the video we have embedded above.