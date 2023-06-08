Lies of P Latest Trailer Confirms Release Date

NEOWIZ had alerted fans that they would be present during Summer Game Fest, and that proved to be the case. We knew they would be showcasing a little more of their next game release, Lies of P. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, this is a souls-like experience but takes a dark, sinister tour of the classic children’s tale of Pinocchio. Just as the story is told, you’ll be taking the role of Pinocchio, who strives to become a real person. But this tale offers a far more grim outlook on the world than what we might have been accustomed to seeing in children’s books or Disney films.

Within this game, we’re waking up in a city overcome with madness. Monstrous foes are roaming the streets searching for blood, and you’re left with a note telling you to find Mr. Geppetto. Being that you’re a mechanical puppet, Pinocchio will be able to make use of different parts of your body. For instance, players could make upgrades to buff their abilities or unlock new skills. Although, there is also an assortment of weapons Pinocchio can wield. This weapon-making system will allow you to combine various weapons to make your attacks even more devastating.

There’s also some replay value here. It’s already noted that there are multiple endings that can be unlocked, with some of the quests playing out differently depending on your actions and the lies told. As mentioned, the development studio had already confirmed that Lies of P was going to be present during Summer Game Fest, so if you happened to miss out on the event, you could check out the latest trailer in the video we have embedded above.

The trailer finally sheds on just when players can get their hands on the game. While showcasing some of the dreary and dark environments we’ll be roaming around, we also showed off some of the interesting characters we’ll meet along with the mechanical beasts we’ll face. But if this is a game you want to get your hands on, then we can mark it on our calendars. As long as this game doesn’t get delayed, we’ll see it released into the marketplace on September 19, 2023.

With that said, we know that when Lies of P releases we’ll see it available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, it’s also worth noting that this will be a day-one release for Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service.