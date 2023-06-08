Sonic Superstars Announced At Summer Game Fest

The Summer Game Fest has had many surprises, and one of the biggest is Sonic Superstars! The 2D game will bring Sonic and his friends back to their roots! Yes, we mean their 2D roots and have them “pop” in the 3D space via their models. At first, this might seem like an odd thing for SEGA to do after the success of their open-world title with Sonic The Hedgehog, but the opposite is true. While fans have been “okay” with certain 3D titles with Sonic and Co., they’ve wanted SEGA and Sonic Team to return to the “classic style” that gave the franchise its fast start.

Based on everything we see with Sonic Superstars, they’re giving fans what they want and more. The most important thing here is the look and “feel.” It honestly does feel like a classic 2D title with Sonic, and you can see the references to how everything was before, including how Sonic runs, the way he gets around levels, and more.

But, another classic thing about those titles, as time went on, was playing as the other characters. Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose have all been confirmed, and all have their classic looks from the original games. Plus, you’ll be able to play with other players in these levels to have 4-person co-op fun.

Check out the gameplay trailer here:

Get ready for Sonic Superstars, arriving Fall 2023! pic.twitter.com/u3xsiuYtA2 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 8, 2023

So as you can see, SEGA is trying to appeal to those who grew up with Sonic, and that’s not a bad thing. Fans have been so desperate for something like this that they made their own version of a Sonic title before SEGA helped finish it. But this is all Sonic Team, which could set a big trend.

If you’re worried about their 3D open-world titles, you shouldn’t be. SEGA has already confirmed that Sonic Frontiers was a big hit, selling millions of copies in the process. The game’s director even confirmed that a sequel was happening, it would have a bigger budget, and the team was eager to improve many of the things that the first title did poorly.

So if this works out, we could see 2D and 3D games with Sonic pair up with each other over time, not unlike what sometimes happens with his forever rival in Mario.

The best news is that the game is coming out this fall, and fans will have a whole new reason to go fast. We’ll have to see how good it is when it arrives.