The Witcher Season 3 Drops First Trailer

Another thing shown at the Summer Game Fest was the first trailer for The Witcher Season 3! This will be a big season for many reasons, and the first trailer highlights the dangers that are to come. If you don’t remember what happened in Season 2, we’ll give you a brief summation. Geralt was able to find Ciri and had to figure out what to do with her. After deciding to “go home” to The Witcher’s den, she starts training to become like Geralt, with mixed results. All the while, Yennefer had to deal with being alive without her magic.

As things continued on, the three eventually found one another, and new dangers arose. Not the least was from the elves and a long-sealed demon that the three had to work together to stop. In the end, Ciri’s destiny is revealed to them all, and both Geralt and Yennefer put aside their complicated feelings for one another to agree to protect her and train her so that she can be what she needs to be to save the world.

Sounds easy, right? Not so much as this trailer shows:

A new trailer for 'THE WITCHER' Season 3 has been released.



The new season premieres on Netflix on June 29

pic.twitter.com/pLhygSAJ9v — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) June 8, 2023

The Witcher Season 3 will be divided into two “volumes” that come out a few weeks apart, but as you can see, there are many elements here that you can sus out. First, Ciri is getting better at both combat and magic, able to use her abilities to bring life to plants or take down powerful monsters. Meanwhile, Geralt and Yennefer continue to work through their mixed feelings but apparently, find a way to work it out because they kiss in one scene.

We also get a tease of returning and new villains, not the least is Ciri’s father, who is trying to reclaim his daughter and take the realm for himself.

Also, yes, Jaskier is there, so we’re sure many of you are happy about that.

The big questions about this season will be about how things are set up for the future. After all, star Henry Cavill is departing after Season 3, and Liam Hemsworth is taking his place. Many fans aren’t sure about that casting, and yet Netflix seems fine with it, as they’re basically already confirming a fifth season before the fourth is even made!

Regardless, fans will try and enjoy this new season and hope that it sticks to the lore of the books, something that the past seasons haven’t done as well as they could’ve.