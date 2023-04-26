Sonic Frontiers Story DlC Will Be “Truly Important”

As noted by many, Sonic Frontiers was one of the most important releases SEGA and Sonic team ever made. We say that not because of its success at launch but because of the implications that would’ve followed had the game not done as well. After all, the recent games with Sonic were either average or bad, with only a few sticking out as “truly good games.” However, Sonic Team found a formula that equaled success by taking things to the open-world setting and adding some new mechanics and abilities. As a result, the title has sold over 3 million copies and got praise from fans and critics alike.

Since then, there have been some DLC drops, and more are on the way. The final DLC, aka “Update 3,” is what most fans are excited about. Why? Because they’ll be able to play as characters besides Sonic. Just as important, there will be a “new story” to dive into.

On that note, it was made public yesterday that Ian Flynn, the man who helped write the main campaign for Sonic Frontiers, will be back to write the story DLC. One thing he made clear in a tweet was that this story would be an important one:

Since it's been making the rounds: I'm back for the #SonicFrontiers DLC story.



As before, the events & key details were supplied by Kishimoto-san & my job was to flesh it out. The team is extremely hard-working and ambitious. The DLC will be truly important. #KnowingSmile — Ian Flynn (@IanFlynnBKC) April 25, 2023

When you add that to the “ambitious” nature of the team, you can’t help but feel hopeful that the DLC story will be something special. But in what way can the story be “important”? You can take that one of two ways. First, it can be “important” as it’ll help flesh out the main campaign even more. As in it’ll show off new layers that players will experience and help them reflect on the main story in a new light.

Another way you can take it is that this story could help set up the sequel. We already know that SEGA has approved a sequel, and the director from the first game has already noted some of the things he wants to do in it. So if there’s been chatter between the writer in Flynn and the other team members who are undoubtedly already working on the sequel, the DLC could serve as a bridge, or at the very least a tease, for what comes next.

We won’t know for sure until the DLC comes out, but the potential is there, and it’s exciting.

If nothing else, Sonic fans have much to look forward to in the future, something they’ve been unable to say for some time.