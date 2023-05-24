Lies of P Will Be At Summer Games Fest 2023

Neowiz has successfully gotten gamers interested in this new game idea from unknown developers.

Neowiz has confirmed that Lies of P will be featured on this year’s Summer Games Fest.

As reported by Comic Book, the official Lies of P Twitter account quoted Summer Games Fest, teasing they would be on the show.

We’re packed and on the move. I do wonder if @summergamefest is prepared for us… https://t.co/dAP4xFMnOZ pic.twitter.com/eCllRjJ2Ln — Lies of P (@Liesofp) May 23, 2023

We don’t know what Round 8 studio and Neowiz are planning to reveal on the show, but that’s the point, isn’t it? Geoff Keighley has made Summer Games Fest a notable annual event for games marketing, so we could be learning about the key details for the game.

That could include things such as the final release date, pre-order bonuses, and DLC and season pass plans. They could also include revelations such as celebrity endorsements, celebrity performers that will be in the game, and tie ins such as movies or shows.

What is interesting is the little details that Round 8 and Neowiz have shared so far, have successfully piqued the interest of gamers. Neowiz was previously known in the West for releasing music games, namely the DJMax franchise.

There is even less known about Round 8. But the pitch of a masocore style game set in a reimagined steampunk version of the story of Pinocchio won people over.

Round 8 has impressed with gameplay previews so far. As we had reported, Lies of P’s system is transparently not like a From Software game, and it also isn’t trying to copy Team Ninja’s masocore games either.

That probably does convince gamers that it won’t feel like a pale imitation of From Software’s game mechanics and aesthetics, like other games have seemingly tried to sell themselves off of.

There is also something irresistibly sexy about the theme. No, I don’t mean the Pinocchio story, or the steampunk element, or the Belle Epoque setting.

This idea of Pinocchio having to choose between truth and lies hasn’t been fully explained yet, and we don’t really know what it means. Does this mean it has a good or bad choice system, reminiscent of KOTOR and The Walking Dead? And if that’s not what it is, what could it possibly be?

Neowiz’ Gamescom trailer highlights all the elements of Lies of P that makes it more than just a masocore game. It looks to have a lot of building exploration, puzzles, and for that matter, multiple environments. Is it also possible that this could be a Metroidvania style game? We may not have to wait long to find out.

Lies of P will be released in August 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows via Steam. It is also Day One on Game Pass.