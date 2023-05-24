Rumor: Wait, Is The Disney Smash Bros Fighting Game Really Happening?

The rumor might be exciting to fans, but Disney may be ill advised to go ahead with this project.

We now have a strange rumor about a new possible Smash Bros like franchise crossover fighting game, this time being produced by Disney.

Now, rumors of this game have been going around for some time now. However, some of the images shared initially were immediately outed as fakes.

Redditor Guilty_Employment246 made a new post explaining that the game is real, in spite of the fake leaked images. We will share what Guilty_Employment246 shares here, as it seems credible, but bear in mind that we cannot vouch for their veracity.

So the game is apparently called Disney Domination, and it has been in the works since August 2017. It was then canned in January 2018, and then work resumed after Super Smash Bros Ultimate, a game which has hit over 31 million in unit sales since March 2024.

When development resumed, the staff also scaled up from 25 to 30 people to 240 people. It’s now slated for a 2024 release.

Interested? Here are a few more details from Guilty_Employment246.

Disney Domination will launch with 55 characters and 60 stages. Among those 55 characters are the game’s antagonist, an original character called Inferno.

Disney Domination flouts conventions by using a realistic art style, based on Unreal Engine 5.

Disney Domination will have these modes:

Dominion Rush

Domination Station

Party Battles

Stage Creator

Voice Chat Battles

12 Player Battles

A notable mode is The Lounge, a place where players can hang out with other players outside gameplay. This is where they can chat, sell custom skins, stages, and music, and post original art.

There will also be an in-game currency called emeralds. You will be able to collect emeralds playing online and in Mission Mode.

I am also not entirely convinced that the game is real, or that everything has been shared so far is real. In general, it is somewhat credible that Disney may have jumped on the Smash Bros bandwagon that hit a few years ago.

There was Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, that brought in characters from SpongeBob Squarepants, Ren & Stimpy, Rugrats, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Subsequently, Warner Bros expanded further to non-cartoon characters with MultiVersus. MultiVersus brings in Looney Tunes, Velma, Black Adam, and mixes them in with Gremlins, a Game of Thrones character, Lebron James, etc.

Our source claims characters that will be in Disney Domination includes Mickey Mouse, Thanos, Homer Simpson, and Spider-Man. But of course, the Super Smash Bros formula is about more than being a giant crossover.

MultiVersus recently shut down its beta, making the game and all its DLC unplayable. Warner Bros promised that they would officially release the final game in 2024. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl doesn’t have as dramatic a story, but it sold a fraction of the amount Super Smash Bros Ultimate did, and it doesn’t seem to have maintained its noteworthiness today.

Disney Domination, if its real, may only turn out to be another poorly planned video game project of the current Disney games division management. It will be appearing years after interest in games like it had peaked. It’s likely to grab a lot of immediate attention, but there’s no guarantee that it will be a success on its own terms, much less that it can match up to Super Smash Bros.

We are already seeing Disney crossover game ideas that are seeing success from more realistic expectations, like Disney Dreamlight Valley and Disney Speedstorm. A Disney themed Super Smash Bros clone? We’ll have to wait and see if that can realistically make a dent in the market.