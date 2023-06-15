Star Wars Outlaws Dev Appreciates Comparisons To Rockstar Title

While it may seem like longer, it’s only been a few days since the announcement of Star Wars Outlaws at the Xbox Games Showcase and then the gameplay follow-up at the Ubisoft Forward event. The title was easily one of the week’s biggest surprises and for good reason. It’s only been a few months since the last title in a galaxy far, far away, and many weren’t expecting another game to be announced so soon. Plus, it was by Ubisoft Massive, which was an equally surprising thing. However, after seeing the premiere trailers, many gamers are excited about it.

One of the reasons that fans are excited about it is the title feels like something they haven’t done in this galaxy before. The game revolves around Kay Vees, her pet Nix, and her companion droid ND, who are almost always on the run from something big or small. Kay is a simple outlaw, but she dreams of starting a new life somewhere. So when she gets an opportunity to do a heist, that could give her that new life? She’s going to take it.

So it’s a story that hasn’t really been done before in this franchise, or at least not to this scale.

To that end, Star Wars Outlaws is also getting attention because the game will be the first truly open-world title in the franchise. When mixed with the fast-acting and shooting gameplay trailer, we saw that it featured fast getaways, a “wanted” system, and more; many gamers have been comparing the title to Red Dead Redemption 2. That’s not a bad comparison to be had for various reasons. Not least is that the beloved title from Rockstar Games was a Game of the Year contender/winner and was known for its quality.

In a chat with GamesRadar, creative director Julian Gerighty noted that he heard about the comparison and was happy about it:

“Rockstar makes the best games in the world, right?” says Gerighty. “I’m not here to talk about other games, but if there’s a comparison there, that makes me feel great. Because, honestly, the respect that I have for those experiences is colossal.”

Plus, while he didn’t admit it, it’s possible that the team did take inspiration from open-world titles like the ones Rockstar has done to help nail the feel and tone of their own.

While we still have many questions about the upcoming adventures of Kay Vees, we won’t have too long to wait to find out more as the game will arrive next year.