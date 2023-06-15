Skull And Bones Closed Beta Will Now Only Feature The PC Platform

Ubisoft is still struggling to get Skull and Bones out into the marketplace. The title has been in development for several years now, and just when things start to look good, it gets hit with more delays or unexpected changes. For instance, just a few days ago, we had the Ubisoft Forward, and with it came the announcement that Skull and Bones would have a closed beta test. Those of you who were interested in the game could sign up and get a chance to try this game out on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. However, that’s now being changed.

Just days later, it looks like Skull and Bones upcoming closed beta test is removing the console line of platforms. Instead, if you want to try this game out, then you’ll be forced into playing through PC. It’s not stated why the sudden change either. We’re learning about the cut thanks to a report from Insider Gaming. Now on the official registration page to try the closed beta out, you’ll discover that there is no option for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Again, we can look back to just a few days ago, when a Ubisoft press release article notified that the beta would allow the team to get feedback with servers being able to host twenty players. It was even noted that there would be crossplay functionality across the mentioned platforms. So we’re not sure what made the change just days after stating this beta would be available on the different platforms, but again Skull and Bones development cycle has been anything but smooth sailing.

As mentioned, the game was initially revealed in 2017, but over the years, it has continued getting delayed and pushed back. Currently, we are only slated to receive the game at some point this year or next year, 2024. That’s, of course, if no further delays continue to throw more obstacles at the development team striving to see this pirate game launch into the marketplace finally. Regardless, if you want to try the game out and own a PC that is capable of running the game, then you can check out the official registration page for Skull and Bones right here. Otherwise, there is a trailer for the game that you can view in the video we have embedded above.