Remnant 2: Beginner Solo Tips | Best Classes, Healing Charges & More

Improve your chances in the cruel multi-dimensional realms and pick best classes in Remnant 2 with our tips. Below, we’ll explain what Archetypes you want as a beginning solo player, how to unlock more Relic charges, and other tips to stay alive when you’re playing all by yourself. Remnant 2 can be an extremely cruel game if you’re not joining a full team. If you want to win, you might need these tips.

Best Class Combos For Solo Players

When playing solo, you’ll want to focus on survivability. Any class (called Archetypes in Remnant 2) is viable, but these classes are especially useful for solo players learning the ropes in the early game.

Handler Archetype : Summons a dog companion that draws attention away from you.

: Summons a that draws attention away from you. Medic Archetype: Has unlimited healing. Your healing ability is on cooldown.

Players recommend going for a Medic / Handler build for maximum sustainability in the wild. You’ll unlock secondary archetypes later, giving you the ability to run two at once. Using the medic’s healing is faster than using your Relic — and you can always use your Relic when you’re low and the cooldown hasn’t recharged yet.

The Engineer Archetype is also extremely powerful. Finding it is extremely difficult, so you’ll need our guide showing how to unlock the hidden Engineer Engram here.

Engineer Archetype: Unlockable archetype with skills to summon Heavy Weapons. Heavy Weapons can be used as a powerful weapon you can use directly or placed to create a turret. Extremely good for dealing damage while you move around.

These are some of the best classes for solo players. I highly recommend experimenting with them and figuring out which you like best. They’re hardly the only viable classes — anyone can play solo. It helps to have a team, but solo is doable, and any class works if you’re willing to take risks.

How To Upgrade Healing

You start the game with x3 Relic Charges — the Relic is your default healing item. You can select different types of relics, but all of them recharge whenever you use a checkpoint.

-To increase the number of healing charges, go to the vendor Wallace. He is found in the raised container home on the crane platform, near the wrecked ship on the edge of Ward 13.

–+1 Relic Charge: Purchase extra Relic Charges from Wallace. The relic charge costs x1 Simulacrum, x10 Lumenite Crystals and x1000 Scrap. This cost will increase, but Simulacrum and other materials are required for each additional upgrade.

Simulacrum is earned by defeating the first biome major boss. The final boss of N’erud drops a Simulacrum. Later, you’ll earn more Simulacrum by completing special event dungeons, found in secret areas, or from later major bosses.

More Tips & Tricks

As a solo player, you’ll need to play especially carefully. Without allies to help you, staying alive can be tricky in dangerous biomes. Here’s a few basic tips to keep in mind while playing.

All starting Archetypes can be unlocked by purchasing key items in the hub . If you don’t have an archetype unlocked for your secondary archetype , you can purchase the key item somewhere.

can be unlocked by purchasing key items in the . If you don’t have an archetype unlocked for , you can purchase the key item somewhere. Any rings , amulets and Relic Fragments that increase drops are important. You’ll have low ammo early in the game.

, and that are important. You’ll have low ammo early in the game. Anything that gives regeneration is extremely useful. Mods that increase healing are far faster than using any regular healing items. Rings can also increase regeneration.

is extremely useful. that increase healing are far faster than using any regular healing items. Rings can also increase regeneration. Don’t waste scrap on consumables . Save money for purchasing secondary archetype items — they cost about 1,500 scrap .

. Save money for purchasing items — they cost about . Upgrade your weapons consistently. Add Mutators and Mods often to keep up as you level up.

your weapons consistently. Add Mutators and Mods often to keep up as you level up. Use the environment to avoid deadly close-range combat. Climb up ledges or climb ladders to keep away. You can also jump over gaps to put distance between you and enemies.

to avoid deadly close-range combat. Climb up ledges or climb ladders to keep away. You can also jump over gaps to put distance between you and enemies. Revisit Checkpoints to refill ammo and recharge the Relic.

to refill ammo and recharge the Relic. Turn on Low Latency Input when playing solo — and always aim at weak points. Some enemies will take very little damage until you expose their weak points.

Follow these steps and you’ll give yourself the best possible chance to stay alive and overcome the early challenges in Remnant 2.