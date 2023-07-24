Ubisoft Confirms They Won’t Delete Your Game Libraries From Inactivity

Well, that’s a major relief to those with Ubisoft accounts who have purchased content. If you were browsing socials this past weekend, you might have had a bit of a heart attack. Reports were surfacing online that Ubisoft was hitting inactive accounts hard. What made things worse is that the reports online suggested that you would lose your user account and all the content you’ve purchased with it. The grounds for closing the account would be inactivity. But today, Ubisoft is clearing the air.

If you were stressed over the fact your Ubisoft account was in danger of being lost forever along with those precious game purchases, then rest easy. IGN recently confirmed with Ubisoft what’s going on, why these inactivity accounts were being closed, and what happens to your libraries. It turns out that, yes, Ubisoft is closing your inactive accounts. You will lose your account if you don’t log in and ignore the emails from Ubisoft warning of your account deactivation. This is all for legal reasons for the EU General Data Protection Regulation. Ubisoft is only allowed to store individual personal information for so long, and this further allows the prevention of fraud.

However, this is only for accounts that are not active for a while. Fortunately, it’s a rather long period as you have to be inactive for four years. That’s a pretty good time gap to ensure your account is active and in good standing. But if you don’t log in and are worried your games are lost forever, don’t be. It looks like Ubisoft is not going after accounts that have purchased content. Any account with purchased PC games is not eligible for deletion, according to IGN’s report and conversation with Ubisoft.

So that’s a massive positive for those with attached video game accounts. Of course, that doesn’t mean things won’t change down the road. Likewise, it’s always best to log in every so often just to make sure your account is active and secure. Also, as a side note, make sure to enable multi-factor verification where possible. That’s not just for Ubisoft’s account either, as you want to ensure all of your online accounts are secured and free from those who look to break in. It might be an extra step on your end to log into an account, but it’s well worth it to keep your information safe.