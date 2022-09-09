Remnant: From The Ashes 2 Could Be Happening Soon

It looks like a follow-up to the sleeper hit third-person action RPG Remnant: From The Ashes might be on the cards. According to a recent report in Exputer, developer Gunfire Games has filed two trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The titles in question are listed as “Remnant: From The Ashes 2” and “Remnant 2.”

This suggests that fans may be getting a surprise follow-up to one of gaming’s most notable dark horses. Remnant: From The Ashes was something of a cult success, thanks in part to its gritty but engaging combination of soulslike gameplay, dual-wielding gun and blade-based combat and procedurally generated enemies in various world settings. This kept the action feeling fresh, alongside a dark and compelling narrative and satisfying melee and ranged combat mechanics.

Developer Gunfire Games has clearly been planning to return to the franchise and polish up on the quiet success of their first game. Hopefully, this new trademark filing shows that a bigger and bolder sequel to the action is on the way. According to the report in Exputer, the trademarks were spotted by Reddit user LongJonSilver. They show filings made on Spetember 1 from Gunfire Games for both Remnant: From The Ashes 2 and Remnant 2. This may mean that there are two concepts in the works, or more likely, that the team at Gunfire Games haven’t made their mind up yet as to what the eventual sequel will be called. In addition, it’s clear that the studio is working on this project as a video game, as the ‘Goods and Services’ section categories the trademark as being for “Downloadable video game software; Downloadable computer game software for personal computers and home video game consoles.”

While there’s been no official word on a sequel from Gunfire Games, fans of the franchise should take this as a good sign. Reaction online to the discovery has been interesting, with many users celebrating the idea of a sequel to the original Remnant title. Some, however, have got some suggestions for how Gunfire can build on the success of their first game, such as improving the map design. On the whole though, it seems like there’s an appetite for a follow-up.

It may be that the actual title won’t materialise for some time yet, but the news of trademark listings for a sequel should definitely be taken as a positive sign. Remnant: From The Ashes continues to be a highly popular third-person shooter action game and was also rated by the ERSB for a Nintendo Switch release at the end of last year. However, we’re still yet to hear any official word as to when that may come out for the Nintendo platform.

We’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for any further updates on the state of the anticipated sequel title. In the meantime, the original game is out now and is available to play on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

