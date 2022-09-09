Wanderer Of The Rift DLC For Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Releases Next Month

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was a strange idea when it was first revealed. It was an action-adventure title in the Final Fantasy universe, and it was being helmed by famous Japanese developer, Team Ninja, which has been behind games like Ninja Gaiden and Nioh. However, despite the humorous issues that fans had with the story it was well received and Team Ninja has continued to support it. The latest DLC for the game is due to be released in the near future. The studio has announced that Wanderer of the Rift will be released on October 26. A new trailer for the DLC can be seen below.

Wanderer of the Rift will give players more gameplay to chew on thanks to a new dungeon named Labyrinth of Dimensions. This latest dungeon “randomly configures your path to unlock pieces of the story.” This would suggest that the dungeon is somewhat procedurally generated, which might add some replay value for players who wish to go through the new DLC more than once.

The DLC will also introduce a new job for players called Blue Mage. Players will be able to take on beasts and then later use a Summoning Stone to summon the “special monsters” into battle alongside them. Various new equipment will let players unlock some unknown new abilities, and there will even be a new enemy class called Chaotic Monsters. The developer states that these Chaotic Monsters will give players “a more diverse and challenging experience.”

Stranger of Paradise is an action-RPG spin-off set in the world of the first Final Fantasy game. It follows protagonist Jack Garland, who is a man obsessed with killing chaos.

Wanderer of the Rift is the second expansion for Stranger of Paradise, following the Trials of the Dragon King expansion that was released earlier this year. Trials of the Dragon King added new story missions to complete after the adventure was over, a new staff weapon type, and three new jobs. It also lets players equip accessories for various status boosts and special effects, and it also included the new Bahamut difficulty option. The third expansion for Stranger of Paradise, “Different future,” will be released at a later date.

A free demo for Stranger of Paradise is available on all console versions of the game, and it allows you to try out the first three levels of the game and its multiplayer. Players who then purchase the full game can carry their save data over from the demo.

Wanderer of the Rift is only available to players who have purchased the season pass for Stranger of Paradise, and it will be released on October 26 across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

