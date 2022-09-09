Genshin Impact: Best Tighnari Builds

Tighnari is the first 5 Star Dendro character from Genshin Impact’s latest update. Players can now explore the nation of Sumeru, ruled by the Dendro Archon. New players have a bit of an advantage here, since they’ll be playing Genshin with Dendro available to them immediately. But for longtime players, Dendro just adds an extra layer to the already robust combat system.

Though both Tighnari and the Dendro element are so new, building characters encompasses more than just a character’s element. Based on Tighnari’s stats, Talents, and Constellations, we can determine what HoYoVerse intended for this character. For Tighnari, he was definitely meant to be Dendro Ganyu.

Best Position – Main DPS

Tighnari has all the makings of a Main DPS, with some wiggle room on how you create the build. Overall, the build should focus on Dendro Elemental Reactions. Like Ganyu, most players will rely on Tighnari’s strong Charged Attacks, especially since his Elemental Burst grants 3 zero-charge Charged Attacks.

Best Weapons

5 Star – Hunter’s Path

Hunter’s Path is Tighnari’s signature weapon and for good reason. This bow was literally made for Tighnari. Its base stat boosts CRIT Rate by a percentage. Its weapon skill grants a 12% bonus to Elemental Damage. After hitting an opponent with a Charged Attack, Tireless Hunt activates. This increases Charged Attack DMG by 160% of the wielder’s Elemental Mastery. Tireless Hunt lasts for 12 Charged Attacks or 10 seconds, whichever occurs sooner. Tireless Hunt can be triggered every 12 seconds.

Hunter’s Path directly buffs Charged Attacks, making this perfect for Tighnari. And since Tighnari should be used to lay down as much Dendro as possible, Hunter’s Path scaling off of Elemental Mastery allows you to maximize damage efficiently.

Honorable mention goes to Polar Star.

4 Star – Prototype Crescent

While The Viridescent Hunt is generally better than the Prototype Crescent for Tighnari, it doesn’t get the top spot because of the Battle Pass paywall. Though it’s not a high paywall, accessibility is a major consideration, and the Prototype Crescent is about as accessible as you can get. As a forged weapon, the Prototype Crescent is easy to get and refine.

Prototype boosts ATK by a percentage. When Aimed Shots hit enemy weak points, it increases Movement SPD by 10% and ATK by 36% for 10 seconds. Since Charged Attacks are Aimed Shots, this helps play into Tighnari’s reliance on Charged Attack DMG.

Honorable mentions include The Viridescent Hunt and The Stringless.

3 Star – Messenger

Overall, Messenger provides Tighnari more advantages with less work. Bow characters can be tough to use! Messenger boosts CRIT DMG by a percentage. When Aimed Shots hit weak spots, they deal an additional 200% ATK DMG as CRIT DMG. This can occur once every 10 seconds.

Honorable mentions include Slingshot and Sharpshooter’s Oath.

Best Artifact Sets

For all Artifacts sets, focus on ATK%, Elemental Mastery, Dendro DMG Bonus, CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG as your main stats. The same goes for substats, with Crit Rate as a priority stat.

4PC Deepwood Memories

Hailing from the first Artifacts Domain in Sumeru, Deepwood Memories is currently the best set for Dendro characters. At 2 pieces, Deepwood increases Dendro DMG Bonus by 15%. At 4 pieces, it decreases enemies’ Dendro RES by 30% upon being hit with an Elemental Skill or Burst. The debuff lasts for 8 seconds and can be triggered without the equipped character being on the field.

This set will boost Tighnari’s Elemental Skill and Burst, and allow you to get the most out of his Charged Attacks.

4PC Wanderer’s Troupe

Wanderer’s Troupe is a very reliable set, and one of the easiest to farm in the game since it’s a standard boss drop. At 2 pieces, Wanderer’s increases Elemental Mastery by 80. At 4 pieces, it increases Charged Attack DMG by 35% for Bow and Catalyst characters. As Tighnari’s play style relies on his Charged Attacks and Dendro Reactions, Wanderer’s is a great substitute until you can get better Deepwood pieces.

4PC Gilded Dreams

Overall, Gilded Dreams is a good set if you’re lacking in the Deepwood Memories department. At 2 pieces, Gilded grants an additional 80 Elemental Mastery points.

At 4 pieces, Gilded buffs the equipped character upon triggering an Elemental Reaction. The character’s ATK increases by 14% for each team member with the same Elemental Type as the equipped character. For every team member with a different Elemental Type as the equipped character, that character receives 50 Elemental Mastery points. Both buffs will stack up to three times, one for each team member. This can be triggered once every 8 seconds. The equipped character does not need to be on the field to trigger the buffs.

This works well for Tighnari regardless of your team composition. If you have another Dendro character on the team – such as Collei or the Traveler – Tighnari will receive one Elemental Mastery stack per Dendro character. Or, if you choose not to include any other Dendro character, Tighnari will receive three stacks of the ATK buff.

Best Teams

Overall, the best strategy for teams with Tighnari is to get Spread and Quicken reactions on the field. However, this is not a hard and fast rule. While two Electro characters seems to be the standard, feel free to swap the second Electro character out for someone else. For exploration purposes, it really helps having a Pyro character on the time, especially for the Burning and Overload reactions in addition to Spread and Quicken.

Dendro Resonance

While either Collei or the Traveler can fill the spot for Dendro Resonance, Collei is a better choice for Tighnari’s Dendro partner due to her debuff abilities. This also grants the team Sprawling Greenery, which increases Elemental Mastery by 50. Depending on the reactions, Sprawling Greenery will grant additional Elemental Mastery buffs.

There’s a few ways to go about building the team here. You can focus on Quicken and Spread, or go for Bloom and Burgeon. Generally, go for characters that can react with Dendro. For this team, avoid Cryo, Geo, and Anemo.

Dendro Reactions

The main difference with this team is that you forgo the second Dendro character, using Tighnari as your sole Main DPS. This opens up a spot for a Support unit. Two of your characters should focus on triggering Dendro reactions, preferably Quicken or Hyperbloom, while the third should not interfere with those reactions. In this team, feel free to add a Cryo, Geo, or Anemo character in the Support role.