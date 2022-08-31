Genshin Impact Kalpalata Lotus Farming Guide

Genshin Impact is the perfect game for players who love to collect items. There are tons of flowers, enemy drops, and treasure to be found throughout the land of Teyvat. In fact, every single region has its own specialties that you can’t find anywhere else in the world. While Inazuma was a bit of a problem to farm if you hadn’t made it far enough in the story. Anyone can walk into Sumeru from the very start of the game to begin collecting items. One flower that you may find is a bit tricky to find is the Kalpalata Lotus. This flower only grows in very specific areas, and it will take you some time to collect a large quantity of them.

If you are looking to gather the Kalpalata Lotus, then keep reading the guide below for farming locations and tips.

Kalpalata Lotus Location in Genshin Impact

The Kalpalata Lotus is essentially the Violetgrass of Sumeru. There isn’t a lot of it growing around the region, and it can only be found on the sides of cliffs. This makes collecting it a bit slower than other plants as well. Still, if you are hoping to level-up Dori, then you will need to collect quite a bit of Kalpalata Lotus to finish ascending her to level 90.

As the map above shows, the plant can only be found in Sumeru and is spread out across the map. The flower is most common on the Western side of Sumeru, but you will find a few growing around Ardavi Valley and the Lokapala Jungle. There are a total of 46 Kalapalata Lotus that can be collected every three days.

You do need to be careful when harvesting Kalapalata Lotuses as it can be easy to fall. They are located on vines on Sumeru cliff sides and usually grow in small groups. If your stamina runs out while picking them, you will damage your on-field character. It’s best to go to the top of the cliff and then climb down to get them instead of trying to climb from the bottom of the cliff upwards.

Can You Buy Kalpalata Lotus in Genshin Impact?

Yes, you can actually buy a few Kalpalata Lotus from a store in Vanarana. The store is run by the NPC Aramani and she carries five Kalapalata Lotus at a time and sells them for 1,000 Mora a piece. She restocks her store every three days with the item, so you can buy ten extra lotuses a week from her.