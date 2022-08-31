Is the Dendro Traveler Good in Genshin Impact?

While most players you talk to are always excited for the event characters, Genshin Impact does have a main protagonist. At the start of the game, you can choose between playing as Aether or Lumine. This character has the ability to switch their element by going to a corresponding Statue of The Seven. Each element the Traveler wields gives them a different kit. In addition, each time you switch this element, you will also need to switch up their build to ensure that they are properly putting out damage.

Below we go over just how useful the Dendro version of the Traveler is in battle and whether or not you should use them on your team.

More Genshin Impact Guides:

Genshin Impact Kalpalata Lotus Farming Guide | Where to Buy Authentic Genshin Impact Merch | Genshin Impact: How to Defeat The Electro Regisvine | Should You Pull For Five-Star Weapons in Genshin Impact? | Genshin Impact: What Animals Can You Catch With The Omni-Ubiquity Net in Sumeru’s Forests

Is Dendro The Best Element For The Traveler?

Dendro is one of the best elements that we have for the Traveler so far. It’s especially useful as there aren’t currently many Dendro characters in the game, much fewer ones that do close-range combat. Many players forget that the Traveler is supposed to be a five-star character, and when equipped with the right artifacts and weapons, they can dish out a decent amount of damage to enemies.

If you are looking to use the Traveler on your team while going through the Sumeru story, then get them attuned with Dendro ASAP. This will make your life exploring through Sumeru much easier and give your team more fire power while staying lore accurate.

For help building the Dendro Traveler, click here to check out our useful build guide.

How Does The Dendro Traveler Compare Against Other Dendro Characters?

Tighnari is, of course, better than the Dendro Traveler as he is an event five-star character. When it comes to Collei, though, which character you want to use depends. If you are looking to do slower Bloom damage, then you may find that the Dendro Traveler works better, but the other quicker reactions tend to set off better with Collei.

You may also find that if you don’t have Elegy For The End, that Collei is weaker than the Dendro main character, as the five-star weapon does help power her up a bit. So if you just compare the two by power, then yes, the Dendro Traveler beats out Collei. If you are trying to trigger more reactions, then Collei easily beats out the Dendro Traveler. If you are looking for the most power and reactions, then Tighnari wins out over both of them.