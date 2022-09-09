Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook Releases in 2023

Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook is a Japanese RPG from Nippon Ichi Software that released back in January in Japan. Now western fans will be getting an English release of the game some time in 2023. Of course with a title that sounds more like a cooking game, it’s clear that we’re getting more than a typical JRPG.

True to its name, Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook largely features cooking as a core gameplay mechanic. From what we can see in the announcement trailer, using specific ingredients will encourage characters to develop particular stats and abilities. This growth can be curated and controlled to specialize your team of adventurers and find a playstyle that works for you.

In this “all you can eat survival adventure”, players control a party of adventurers trapped in a seemingly endless dungeon and with no recourse except to forage in the dungeon, even if that means eating the monsters they kill. This means that choosing your enemies is almost as important as preparing them into food.

You can check out the English announcement trailer for Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook here.

An all-you-can-eat adventure awaits in Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook! Explore sprawling dungeons, scavenge for resources, and fight monsters in classic SRPG-style battles. Use what you’ve found to cook stat-boosting meals around the campfire before digging into another heaping helping of dungeon crawling fun!

Nippon Ichi Software has been bringing other titles to the west too. Vanillaware’s GrimGrimoire OnceMore is another title getting this treatment, with an English release soon on the way. Much like GrimGrimoire OnceMore, Monster Menu will be available in both Limited Edition and Deluxe bundles.

The Limited Edition includes:

A physical copy of Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook

“Survival of the Fullest” Art Book

“Chef’s Select” 2-disc Soundtrack

“Avid Adventurous Eater” Apron

“Spice It Up” Salt and Pepper Shakers

“Greetings from the Dungeon Diners” Art Cards (Set of 4)

and a collector’s box

A list of goodies for the Deluxe Edition are not yet available. If the release is similar to GrimGrimoire though, the Deluxe Edition could include a digital download code for the soundtrack along with a miniature artbook and physical copy of the game.

A crucial feature of the game involves the ability to customize your party. Not only will you be able to choose from a squad of eight different adventurers for fights in the dungeon; but you’ll also be able to customize their appearance from their hair down to their idle animations.

While a firm release date hasn’t been announced for Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook, we can expect a release sometime next year. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

