34 BEST JRPGs of 2022

Are you looking for a new JRPG to enjoy? This year has a ton of great video games we can’t wait to play. For those interested in JRPGs, here are a few video games we think are worth checking into. With that said, don’t think of this list as necessarily ranked in a particular order. It’s tough to say just how the games will rank until they are fully available to pick up and try out. Instead, this is just a collection of JRPGs worth checking out this year.

Disclaimer: Showa American Story was removed from this list.

#34 Astlibra Revision

Developer: KEIZO

Publisher: WhisperGames

Platfrom : PC

Release Date : October 13, 2022

Astlibra Revision is a title 14 years in the making. Fifteen if you include the “year of revision” the team put into it to ensure the game’s quality.

You play as a young warrior fighting against time and fate to save the world. Your journey won’t be easy, as numerous enemies will clash with you, some small, some big, and some that you’ll need to really think about before you attack.

Some bosses can even take up most of the screen! So be ready for intense clashes. You can customize the protagonist to be whoever you want them to be battle-wise. Pair them with the right equipment, and you’ll be unstoppable!

#33 SAMURAI MAIDEN

Developer: SHADE Inc.

Publisher: D3 Publisher

Release date: 2022

Platform: Microsoft Windows

The golden age of culture and combat is often any period in which the samurai occupied. The penultimate warriors, the absolute epitome of dedication and precision, the nobility were unmatched in combat. That legacy has lived on in the hearts of people for centuries. The same is true of a young woman who suddenly finds herself cast back into the age of the samurai. This maiden is no damsel in distress, she is skilled in swordsmanship and together with some new friends she’ll conquer the demonic forces that attempt to ravage the people of Honnō-ji in the Sengoku period. An all female hack and slash at heart this game will play like most others. However, players will have the ability to combine Ninjitsu with the way of the Samurai to dish out a series of extra hearty hidings.

#32 The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero

Release date: September 27, 2022

Developer: Nippon Ichi Software

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

Publishers: NIS America, Nippon Ichi Software

Fans of the Legend of Heroes series rejoice, Trails from Zero is a new offering that builds on and reimagines that winning formula from the previous games. Explore the city of Crossbell and all that it has to offer. As one of it’s protectors, defend citizens from the seedy underbelly that seeks to overrun civil society. Together with your motley crew, you’ll slowly uncover the sinister underpinnings of the criminal society and see how horribly it’s corrupted those charged with governance. This turn-based JRPG has smooth combat mechanics with improved logic and a bevy of settings to help optimise the gameplay flow. It’s possible to speed up combat if you’d like to concentrate on the storyline. Alternatively you can focus on the combat if that drives you, it’s a really nice option to have that opens the game up to a wider audience.

#31 Yomawari: Lost in the Dark

Release date: October 25, 2022

Developer: Nippon Ichi Software

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

Publishers: NIS America, Nippon Ichi Software

Journey through this haunting tale and uncover the secrets of the past. Creatures of the night lurk in the shadows and are closing in. In Yomawari: Lost in the Dark you’ll fill the role of a young girl stranded in a dark and scary forest, abandoned and alone. Sneak across the dark expanse of your hometown and avoid all of the vile creatures that seek to do you harm. Your resolve and courage will be tested in this cute and eerie entry into the series. A chilling soundtrack is paired with interesting gameplay mechanics that will keep you on your toes. At heart this game looks to be a puzzle based platformer in which Yomawari attempts to avoid the evil spirits that seek to overcome her. All the while trying to piece together fragments of her memories.

#30 Live A Live

Release date: July 22, 2022

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

If ever a game was picked up by the hype train it’s Live a live. Not that it’s undeserved hype mind you, this highly anticipated game from the team that bought you Octopath traveller is a remake of the original Live-A-live game developed for the Super Famicom. Unfortunately the game never left the Island of Japan. Now fans finally have the opportunity to enjoy a true classic, this game looks glorious rendered in the familiar Octopath style. Engaging voice acting, wonderful soundtrack and alluring storyline make this an essential JRPG offering. A lot of work has gone into the characters and you’d be hard pressed to pick one over the other.

#29 Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent

Release date: September 7, 2022

Developer: Acquire

Publisher: Acquire

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

If you aren’t a student then you certainly remember what it felt like to be one. At the time we all thought it was pretty tough and that there was a lot to contend with, however there is a certain simplicity to youth. Add in the threat of death and hordes of bloodthirsty monsters and that may not always be the case. Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent is a delightful JRPG that allows you to create your own crew of students to fight the ever encroaching hordes. There are multiple races from humans to Celestia, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Additionally, you can choose from specific character traits to further customise your team members. This will be a great addition to any JRPG collection. It’s worth mentioning that the initial release will not support English, English support will be announced in due course.

#28 Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten

Release date: October 20, 2022

Developers: Aquaplus, Aqua Plus Co., Ltd.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Shiravune, DMM GAMES Limited

A man of myth and legends almost always originates from somewhere. There’s often a defining event that leads to the undertaking of a quest and no shortage of obstacles along the way. Monochrome Mobius brought to you by the veteran studio AQUAPLUS promises to deliver such an experience. While out on an errand for your lord you encounter a strange girl who knows something of your past and your father you once thought was lost. She assures you that all is not as it appears and as a result you undertake a journey to a distant unknown land in search of the truth. Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten is a beautiful turn-based JRPG with a vast striking world filled with interesting characters and creatures. The story will assuredly be well worth your time so don’t hesitate to pick this one up.

#27 The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki

Release date: July 27, 2022

Developer: Nihon Falcom

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Nihon Falcom, Clouded Leopard Entertainment

Post war Calvard is in the midst of an economic boom and all of the benefits and shortfalls that go with it. There are any number of people who seek to take advantage of the situation and usually to their own benefit. With the boom comes a massive influx of immigrants and as always extreme changes in policy that lead to polarised reactions. As a Spriggan – a kind of underworld agent that takes on any number of jobs no matter the clientele. You receive an unusual request that could spell out the end for the realm and all in it. A real time turn based JRPG this new “Trails” story features beautiful artwork, a sparkling storyline and engaging characters. The gameplay is fluid and features various settings to help players optimise their combat experiences.

#26 Soul Hackers 2

Developer: Atlus

Publisher: Atlus, Sega

Platform: PS4, XBO, PC, X/S, PS5

Release: August 26, 2022

On the surface, the nation of Japan seems perfectly fine, and is perfectly fine with consuming their electronic entertainment that is blocking them from seeing the truth. A secret war is brewing, and someone needs to stop it.

That someone would be Aion, a digital program that realizes that the end of the world is near, so she creates a set of warriors to fight for both her and humanity and sends them out to fight the demons that are coming.

You won’t just be fighting in this take on Japan, but investigating in to learn more about what is coming, and whether it can be stopped.

#25 The DioField Chronicle

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: September 22, 2022

What happens when a war engulfs all that is in its sights? A group of unexpected warriors will change the world, of course! But will it be for the better, or the worse?

In The DioField Chronicle, you’ll get to play as a group of mercenaries known as the Blue Fox, and the story will progress based on not just what you do, but the choices you make that’ll affect the true fate of the entire land.

The game also goes deep in its combat ensuring that the terrain will affect everything you do from movements to attacks and so on. All while doing it in real-time battles.

History is waiting to see what you will do, so make your choices on the battlefield and see what the land is like afterward.

#24 Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Developer: Game Freak

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Publishers: Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, Nintendo of America Inc.

Release: November 18, 2022

With each generation of Pokemon, new advancements and evolutions (pun intended) happen and make the game better. For Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the leaps that they’re taking here could forever augment how we perceive Pokemon titles.

That’s due to the fact that like the spinoff title Pokemon Legends Arceus, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are going to have an open-world feel to the game. While we haven’t been able to experience it in full, Arceus did it quite well, and Scarlet and Violet will likely advance it farther than that.

Plus, for the first time, we have two new professors, each ones tied to a particular game and legendary Pokemon. Not to mention, you still gotta catch’em all! So getting this game is a must for Pokemon fans.

#23 Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Release date: May 10, 2022

Developers: NatsumeAtari, Rabbit&Bear Studios Inc., Natsume

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is a very unique RPG that aims to tell a deep story while also focusing in on the characters that many will enjoy playing as.

In the title, a sect of characters is drawn to a town that has been hurt by an earthquake, and might not recover without outside assistance. Three of you will go and head to the nearby Runebarrows in order to get materials for them, all the while, helping the town in other ways to make it grow.

But as this is an RPG, things don’t stay status quo, and things will escalate to a level that will go well above the town you’re protecting, so you best prepare your characters for quite an adventure.

#22 Harvestella

Developers: Square Enix, Square Enix Montreal

Publishers: SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD., Square Enix

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch

Release: November 4, 2022

Harvestella is a very unique kind of game that blends grand-scale RPG mechanics and storylines with the farming mechanics that many have come to enjoy across numerous franchises.

In the title, you play as someone who awakens into the world and learns of the dangers of a death cloud known as Quietus. Every change of the season it comes, and lingers, and kills both people and plants alike with its touch.

When it’s gone, you must grow your own plants and food in order to survive, then, travel the land to meet allies and learn the truth about the Quietus! Where will your journey end? You’ll have to play to find out.

#20 Valkyrie Elysium

Developer: Soleil

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: NA

The Valkyrie series is back, and Square Enix is doing its best to try and make this the grandest JRPG of the lot via Valkyrie Elysium.

In this game, you are a Valkyrie who has been tasked by Odin to try and stop the evil end of days known as Ragnarok! You’ll need to use not just your own talents, but the warrior spirits you have collected as your time as a Valkyrie to help aid you in battle!

You’ll enjoy a rich 3D battle system full of combos and strategy, and be able to upgrade and customize your Valkyrie the way you want!

#19 Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream

Developer: Gust Co. Ltd., Koei Tecmo

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Platform: PC, PS4, NS

Release: February 25, 2022

Developed by Gust, Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is a Japanese role-playing game and the twenty-third title in the Atelier series, as well as the fourth in the Mysterious sub-series. The JRPG is a direct sequel to the first Mysterious game, Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book and is set before the second game, Atelier Firis. The game is turn-based with players controlling a team that eventually grows to six members. Players use the characters to fight various enemies, using the different abilities that each member of the team possesses. Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream was only released in February 2022 and is available on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

#18 Digimon Survive

Developer: Witch Craft

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platform: PC, PS4, NS

Release: 2022

With the hype of Pokemon came another series that acted as a competitor, Digimon. The franchise has been around for years, and for some, it was their go-to show. While we don’t often hear about the video games in the same glory and praise as we do with the Pokemon franchise, one particular survival tactical RPG may have a few heads turning. This game takes a story revolving around Takuma Momotsuka and his Digimon when they become trapped inside a parallel world. We know that the game will have a slightly mature spin, with players having to deal with various choices that could lead to different endings and character deaths. If you’re a fan of the franchise, this is likely already on your radar. However, if you’re new to the series, you can still likely get plenty of fun out of the game when it eventually releases sometime this year.

#17 Zenith: The Last City

Developer: TribeVR

Publisher: TribeVR

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

If you’re after a new MMORPG that’s VR, then look at Zenith: The Last City. Essentially, it’s a typical MMORPG experience. There are plenty of hostile enemy mobs to fight off, different areas to explore, raids to partake in, other players to meet, and it’s a more immersive experience. With that said, this is an early access game, so you can expect there to be a series of updates with new content and features added in while the developers continue working on the project.

#16 Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars

Developer: Tamsoft, Compile Heart

Publisher: Idea Factory

Platform: PC, PS4, NS

Release: 2022 PC, NS

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars is a game that was already available last year for PlayStation consoles, but we are getting this game on the PC platform within the year. This game put players into a world where tensions rose between nations. The Daimyos of the nations fought to see which would gain more control and power. However, a mechanical ninja army invaded during this time and took control. Now, a ninja war is brewing to see who will take over leadership of the land.

#15 Coromon

Developer: Tragsoft

Publisher: Freedom Games

Platform: PC, NS, Android, iOS

Release: 2022

We’ve seen quite a few creatures collecting video games released after Pokemon’s immense success on the marketplace. One of those games coming out this year is called Coromon. Overall, players are taking the role of a researcher that finds a new force threatening the world. You’ll need to gather a team and fight off the enemy. Like with the standard Pokemon games, there’s plenty of exploration, wild encounters, catching different creatures, puzzles to solve, and battles to get into.

#14 Edge of Eternity

Developer: Midgar Studio

Publisher: Dear Villagers

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: February 10, 2022

Edge of Eternity is an RPG that throws players into a world invaded by an alien force, turning the planet into a chaotic battle. Players here take the role of a young man named Daryon who discovers that a virus infected his mother. To help find a curse, Daryon is forced into abandoning his command post. This is a new release at the time of writing this description, and so far, the reception has been a bit mixed. It’s an RPG with turn-based combat with a heavy focus on strategy. But if you enjoy tactical games, this is a new release worth looking into.

#13 Crystar

Developer: Gemdrops

Publisher: NIS America

Platform: PS4, PC, NS

Release: March 29, 2022 NS

Crystar might not be a brand new release this year as it did come out back in 2018. With that said, we are finally getting this JRPG on the Nintendo Switch. Players are stepping into the role of a young girl named Rei. The game essentially starts with an evil revenant attacking Rei and her sister from purgatory. While Rei was able to fight off the antagonist, the process also led to her sister’s death, Hatada. Fortunately, Rei strikes a deal with the two demonic leaders of purgatory. If Rei can fight off select designated targets in time, the demons will revive her sister.

#12 Monark

Developer: Lancarse

Publisher: NIS America

Platforms: PS4, PS5, NS, PC

Release: February 22, 2022

A new development team called Lancarse is bringing out a school-based RPG. This team consists of skilled developers behind other popular school-based RPG games like Shin Megami and Persona. So far, from what we know about Monark, players will follow a group of students transported into another world; players here will be fighting off demons. Meanwhile, a strange fog has flooded the world, and it’s our group striving to figure out what’s going on. Likewise, you can expect another turn-based tactical RPG.

#11 Rune Factory 5

Developer: Hakama

Publisher: Xseed Games

Platform: NS

Release: March 22, 2022

The Rune Factory franchise has been around for quite a few years after initially finding a release in 2006. This video game series is like Harvest Moon and certainly has a strong following. Here in Rune Factory 5, players take the role of a protagonist with no memories but find a new home within the town of Rigbarth. Within Rigbarth our hero will take on the role of a ranger, keeping peace within the lands. Meanwhile, players will have the ability to tend a farm by gathering crops or fishing at a nearby pool of water. However, when trouble brews up, our protagonist can team up with some of the townspeople to deliver a barrage of attacks against the hostile enemies. This new installment for Rune Factory will be released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch at some point later this year.

#10 Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Developer: tri-ace

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

The Star Ocean franchise thrived more in the late 1990s through the early 2000s. However, after 2003’s Star Ocean: Till the End of Time, the trend saw this IP go several years before a new game release. The last title to come out was back in 2016, and now this year, we’ll finally get our hands on Star Ocean: The Divine Force. While we know the game is coming out into the marketplace this year, details are a bit scarce.

Fortunately, this will be a standalone experience, so you don’t have to back and play through the previous installments to understand what is happening in The Divine Force. From what we know so far, this game will have two protagonists to go through the campaign with. We’re following Raymond from a highly advanced planet as he crashes down on a new, unfamiliar planet. Here we’ll be introduced to Laeticia, a crown princess of the nearby kingdom.

#9 Ragnarok: The Lost Memories

Developer: Gravity Neocyon

Publisher: Gravity Interactive

Platform: Android, PC

Release: NA

Ragnarok Online was an MMORPG that came out during the early 2000s, and a new game is now coming. Ragnarok: The Lost Memories is a game already available on mobile devices, but the title should arrive on PC this year. This game offers fans a follow-up story to Ragnarok Online, but we’re getting a strategy card game. However, this is still an adventure RPG, so you’ll build up decks while taking on different characters. There are quests to take, dungeons to clear, an upgrade system towards your gear, and of course, PvP if you want something more competitive.

#8 Babylon’s Fall

Developer: PlatinumGames

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: March 3, 2022

Babylon’s Fall is a new IP coming out from the developers at PlatinumGames. This studio is known for delivering some fluid and incredibly fast-paced action gameplay. With Babylon’s Fall, players are taking the role of a special warrior called a Sentinel. You’re tasked with climbing up a massive tower to reach the summit. However, each floor is filled with enemies to defeat. Players will start at the tower’s base going through different shops and ensuring they are satisfied with their gear before beginning their run. There is also the ability to go through the game with cooperative multiplayer support.

#7 Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: 2022

As true Final Fantasy VII fans know, there are many layers to the story beyond what you see in the original game (or the modified version of FFVII Remake that isn’t done yet). One of these was the Crisis Core title that originally came out on the PSP.

This game told the story of Zack Fair, the character who would later save the life of Cloud Strife and “transpose memories” to help setup the main story of FFVII.

Now though, you’ll get to experience this adventure on modern day consoles and get a more HD view of all that happened. So if you never got to experience this game before, now is your chance!

#6 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Release date: June 17, 2022

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PC

While it may have taken forever to get out, Final Fantasy VII Remake was one of the best RPGs ever made upon its release. But then, they added in even more content via DLC and the Yuffie storyline. But now, if you want to play it all in one shot on your PC, you can just get the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade title and be on your way!

This combines the Midgard saga that you played before with the Yuffie content and other small quality of life bits.

And the game is even more important to play now due to the announcement of Rebirth coming out next winter (allegedly).

So dive in and witness a magnificent RPG experience.

#5 Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Developer: Monolith Soft

Publisher: Nintendo

Platform: NS

Release: July 29, 2022

What if you lived in a place where war was all you knew? Where two nations literally bred life just to train it and put it on the battlefield? This is the reality of the realm of Aionios.

But as six people learn, this isn’t the way it’s meant to be, and they need to find out a way to stop it once and for all!

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is perfect for the JRPG fans who want a deep story with many layers of combat. Including having up to 7 different characters in their party, having loads of options in terms of the classes they can be, and more!

Dive in, and learn all that this grand RPG has to offer!

#4 Triangle Strategy

Developer: Next Level Games

Publisher: Nintendo

Platform: NS

Release: March 4, 2022

Those who want the nostalgia and feel of an old-school JRPG might want to check out Triangle Strategy. Coming from the incredibly skilled developer Tomoya Asano, who helped bring out Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler titles, JRPG fans should receive the game within this year. In Triangle Strategy, the game narrative is centered around a fictional continent that’s enduring a massive war. With countries taking up arms and seeking to secure resources from each other, the battle has left most of the land in a tense state. We know that our party will consist of three friends that are trying to get around the world during this chaotic time filled with uncertainty and conflict.

#3 Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Developer: Game Freak

Publisher: Nintendo, The Pokemon Company

Platform: NS

Release: January 28, 2022

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the latest mainline installment of the Pokemon franchise at the time of writing this description. It’s a new kind of take for the IP in general. We’re tossed in a game that’s set well before the events of the other games, but we’re in a familiar region. Set in the Hisui region, long before it was known as the Sinnoh region, players are going through the game as a researcher trying to catalog all of the different Pokemon species. It’s a familiar set up in that you’re actively working to establish a Pokedex essentially, but you won’t find leagues to go through here. Instead, this is a game all about capturing Pokemon and unlocking different regions. This is also more of an open-world experience where you’ll freely explore different areas you unlock to find even more wild Pokemon.

#2 Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Developer: Koei Tecmo Games, Team Ninja

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: March 18, 2022

There’s no shortage of Final Fantasy games released into the marketplace regularly. Later this year, we should receive a new installment called Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. With this game, players are getting a remix of sorts of the very first Final Fantasy game. It’s not a direct remake but a story with familiar characters and locations as the first installment. Players here will be following the Warriors of Light as they take out Chaos. Meanwhile, the game won’t be an old-school turn-based RPG. Instead, you’ll get a more action RPG experience similar to the likes of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

#1 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

Elden Ring is the latest major release by the development team, FromSoftware. While the studio has been around for ages now. If you’re unfamiliar with the name, these are the folks that brought out games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne. However, this is not a game connected to past franchises. Instead, this is a new IP, and FromSoftware made it that way to allow the freedom to create something rather than limited to established lore confinements. To further build up this new world and lore, FromSoftware was able to get help from author George R. R. Martin.

Players can expect the same kind of difficult combat gameplay that FromSoftware is known for, but you’ll have a large open world map to explore this time. There are countless points of interest to explore, enemies to face against, and a plethora of massive boss fights within it. Although it looks like the boss fights are optional, or at the very least, a few bosses can be avoided. Regardless of whether you skip out on some boss battles, don’t expect an easy game.