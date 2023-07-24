Starfield: How to get Early Access

If you simply can't wait any longer, check out how to get early access to Starfield.

In just a few months time, you’ll be able to fly into orbit with Starfield. The game will have over a thousands planets to explore, deep character customization, and so much more that allows you to truly personalize your experience. It is easily one of the most highly anticipated games of 2023. If you simply can’t wait any longer, you can get early access to Starfield and this guide will show you how.

Starfield early access begins up to five days before launch. However, Bethesda explains that “actual play time depends on purchase date and will be subject to possible outages and applicable time zone differences.” We may have to wait until closer to the time for official confirmation on a date and time we can hop into Starfield.

More Starfield content

Starfield Fan Spent 200 Hours Compiling Full Skill Tree Details | Starfield Fans Worried Constellation Edition Pre-Orders Could Be Canceled | Ryzen 5 7600X Gets A Significant Price Drop Just In Time For Starfield | Starfield Devs Wish You A Happy Space Exploration Day | Starfield Devs Highlights Workbenches & Research Labs | Starfield Devs Tease Ship Customization Options | There Is A Recommended AMD Build for 4K Starfield | Starfield Leaked Image Confirms Another Weapon | Starfield Devs Tease The Cuisines You’ll Come Across | Todd Howard Praises Starfield Using Their New Creation Engine 2 | AMD “No Comment” On If Bethesda Can Optimize Starfield For Nvidia, Intel | Will Starfield Come On Disc? How Bethesda Messed Up On Communication | Todd Howard Doesn’t Want To Spend Another 8 Years To Ship A Game After Starfield |

How to play Starfield early

There are three editions of Starfield: Standard, Premium, and Constellation. To get early access to Starfield, you must purchase either the Premium or Constellation edition of the game. Apart from the base game, you’ll get access to an array of other Starfield-themed goodies.

Premium edition:

Starfield base game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Constellation Skin Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Constellation edition:

Starfield base game

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Constellation Skin Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Steelbook Display Case

Constellation Patch

Starfield Chronomark Watch & Case

These editions are on the pricier side, with the Premium edition costing $99.99 and the Constellation edition a whopping $299.99. You can purchase either one of the editions for Xbox Series X/S or PC. The Standard edition only includes the base game, priced at $69.99. If you have Game Pass, you can play the Standard edition via the subscription service from day one.

Starfield is set to release on September 6, but if you get in early, you can begin your space voyage as early as September 1.